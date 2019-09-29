After started the football program at St. Thomas More in 2002, Hennessey now serves as an assistant coach at Villa Grove/Heritage. He weighs in on his time in the local prep football spotlight:
How many years have you been roaming high school football sidelines?
All total, this would be right around 33. My first year was at my alma mater, Gordon Tech High School. ... But I really got into it when my older brother, Mike, took over at Niles Notre Dame. I was with him on and off for about 13 years. Football is in our family. It’s always been there. Both of my two other brothers were coaches; I just followed suit. When I got down here, I didn’t know what to expect, to say the least. Starting a program (at St. Thomas More) from the ground up, I think every coach would like to do that. It was very special to do that.
How proud are you of giving STM kids an opportunity to play football?
It’s kind of funny when you call your first football meeting and nine kids show up. Kind of just go, well, this could be real interesting. The help I had with the players and the parents and the coaching staffs that I had, can’t do it without them.
How did you wind up working under Heath Wilson at Villa Grove/Heritage?
Myself and (athletic director) Dan Sheehan over at Monticello heard the Villa Grove job was open in 2018, and Heath wanted to come back to the area. We basically informed him of it happening, so he said, “Before I do that, you promised me.” And I kind of said, “I promised you what?” And he goes, “If I would come back in the area, you’d come out of retirement.” And I said, “OK, my wife isn’t going to be too happy.” He’s a good friend of mine — one of my best friends in the area.
What are some of the biggest changes you’ve seen to prep football in your years on the sidelines?
The style of play has been the same. ... The issues with injuries and concussions, I think, have played a part in whether you’re going to let your child play the game or not. That’s always a parent-player decision, and that’s where it should be left at.What does your future look like in prep football?As long as Heath wants me and keeps me around and doesn’t kick me out the door, I really enjoy doing what I’m doing now.