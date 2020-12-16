Two candidates win awards
Buffalo coach Lance Leipold and Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell already were common names on the majority of speculative candidate lists for Illinois’ top job. That Leipold and Fickell on Tuesday were recognized as Mid-American Conference and American Athletic Conference coaches of the year, respectively, only enhances their resumes to potential suitors. Leipold’s Bulls are 5-0 entering Friday’s league title game against Ball State, while Fickell’s eighth-ranked Bearcats hold an 8-0 mark going into Saturday’s conference championship game versus Tulsa.
Early signing day looms
Though all eyes are on Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman’s next coaching decision, Wednesday also marks the start of early signing day. The Illini boasted 14 commits, per Rivals.com, prior to Lovie Smith’s ouster. Three-star receiver Patrick Bryant and two-star defensive back Tyler Strain told The News-Gazette on Monday they still intend to sign, and multiple other commits indicated via Twitter they’d do the same. “We’ve had communication with just about every one of them,” Illini acting coach Rod Smith said. “You just have a real conversation with them.”
Recruiting guru: Target Bielema
Mike Farrell is Rivals.com’s national recruiting director, so he has plenty of thoughts about how Illinois can improve its recruiting footprint. As well as coaches who can guide that mission. “There’s the safe route, which would be like a Bret Bielema,” Farrell said of the former Wisconsin coach and current New York Giants outside linebackers coach. “Or you go to the guy from Buffalo (Leipold) and take a shot and say, ‘Maybe we’re going to get lucky.’ ... I would go Bielema, to be honest with you, at this stage.”
Colin Likas