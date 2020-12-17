Bielema’s name gains traction
Former Wisconsin coach Bret Bielema’s name came up in this space on Tuesday, as an option for Illinois’ vacancy put forth by Rivals.com national recruiting director Mike Farrell. But the current New York Giants outside linebackers coach apparently is more than just a name being thrown around. FootballScoop’s Zach Barnett reported Wednesday that Bielema is among the individuals interviewed by Illini athletic director Josh Whitman across a Monday-Tuesday stretch. The 50-year-old Bielema, who went 68-24 at Wisconsin, was fired at Arkansas after the 2017 season.
Leipold: ‘Never say never’
Buffalo coach Lance Leipold, one of the most popular names tied to the Illini opening, made a Wednesday appearance on CBS Sports Radio’s “The Jim Rome Show.” Rome asked Leipold if he’d pick up the phone if any high-major teams with an available job came calling. “It’s flattering. It helps our program,” said Leipold, who will coach the Bulls in Friday night’s Mid-American Conference title game against Ball State. “You never say never. But, again, we want to worry about where we’re at, and we have more work to do here and look forward to doing it.”
Leman offers suggestion
Former Illinois linebacker J Leman always is willing to weigh in on matters involving his alma mater. That includes who its next football coach will be. “Greg McMahon is a great hire,” the BTN analyst told The News-Gazette. McMahon, a Rantoul native and former Illini and NFL assistant, is LSU’s special teams coordinator. “Coached Illinois to a Big Ten championship (in 2001). Won a Super Bowl (with New Orleans in 2009). Won a national championship (with LSU in 2019). I like him.”
COLIN LIKAS