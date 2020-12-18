Show him the money
There’s no public indication Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson is dissatisfied with his $2.3 million annual paycheck from the Demon Deacons, that figure according to USA Today. However, his salary does rank lowest among Power 5 football coaches, and his name regularly comes up when higher-profile jobs become available. His name has been thrown around on social media for the Illinois search, and the results show why. Clawson has led Wake Forest to four consecutive bowl game appearances, including three victories. The Demon Deacons are 4-4 this year.
Leipold focusing on MAC title
Lance Leipold will have his attention on Ball State Friday night. Even if the 56-year-old Buffalo coach has had his name thrown about for the Illinois job. “We were 2-10, other schools told recruits: ‘Why would you go to Buffalo?’ They’re not going to be there much longer,’” Leipold told reporters before the MAC title game kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Ford Field in Detroit. “Now we won 10 games, and they say: ‘Why would you go to Buffalo? They’re not going to be there much longer.’ People like to play those speculation games, and we’re going to focus on Ball State.”
Staying in-state
Rochester coach Derek Leonard has won eight state titles with the Rockets in the last decade and coached former Illini quarterback Wes Lunt. So he’s keeping a close eye on what Josh Whitman does. “I would love an Illinois guy. ... I believe one of the Monkens would be a great choice,” said Leonard, referring to Army coach Jeff Monken and Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken. “I would just like a great person and great coach that believes in the state and ... is willing to build a relationship with the coaches and teams in Illinois.”