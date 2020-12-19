Putting in work
Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard is one guy some want to see considered for the Illini position. An NFL safety for 10 seasons from 2005-2014, Leonhard has run the Badgers’ defense since 2017. In that stretch, Leonhard’s Badgers have permitted an average of just 17.2 points per game, including four shutouts last season. The 38-year-old Leonhard also recruits well, as shown by Wednesday’s signings of four-star defenders Hunter Wohler, Ricardo Hallman and Braelon Allen — all of whom Leonhard completely or partially recruited.
Alumni appreciation
Caleb Reams was an Illinois wide receiver from 2015 through 2019. The Gurnee native voiced Twitter support for Iowa State assistant Nathan Scheelhaase, a fellow former Illini as well as an Illinois assistant during part of Reams’ career, as the next Illini boss. “Illinois needs someone who loves Illinois as much as Josh Whitman does. Someone who will truly bleed blue and orange,” Reams told The News-Gazette. “With that said, I can’t stop thinking of Nate Scheelhaase or someone like him. Someone who was a great player, is a great coach and is a great person.”
Join the club
The Illini Quarterback Club is accustomed to hosting luncheons the day before Illinois football plays a home game. Not the case in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. But that isn’t stopping folks like Mike Wallner, the club’s past president on its 2020-21 board of directors, from keeping an eye on Illinois’ coaching search. “I would like to see Lance Leipold from Buffalo,” said Wallner, also the U of I Golf Course director. “He’s won every place he has been and is doing a great job at Buffalo. I think he can bring a lot of excitement to the program.”