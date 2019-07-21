When Uni High boys’ soccer opens its season Aug. 27 at Williamsville, JOE KREHBIEL will be the Illineks’ second head coach in the last 13 years, taking over for Phil Anders. The Judah Christian graduate Krehbiel chatted about his promotion from Anders’ assistant to Uni High boss:
What does it mean to you to be in charge of the Uni High boys’ soccer program?
I am very excited to be in charge. ... It has been one of the top programs in the area for quite some time now, and I am confident that we will continue to have success. Working with Uni High students is very rewarding for me, and I find the students to be hardworking and very eager to improve.
How important is it to have Phil Anders’ endorsement? How did working alongside Anders help you as a coach?
I feel incredibly lucky that I got the chance to work with Phil for seven seasons. He understands the game better than any other coach I have been around. Just being able to observe how he does things and how he manages a team has helped me so much to grow as a person and as a coach. Once he told me he was thinking of stopping, he has done everything he could to encourage me and support me as the new head coach.
What will you bring to the table as Uni High’s coach?
I’m excited to bring some fresh ideas to Uni soccer. I’ve been involved in area boys’ soccer as a player and now as a coach for over 10 years, and I feel like I have a good understanding of what it takes to have a successful team. Since I am still a player myself, I feel like the students respect me and are more open to my ideas about how to improve.
What’s your outlook for the 2019 season?
I’m very excited for the 2019 season. Uni High always has a good selection of very talented players, so I think we have a chance to be one of the best teams in the area. We had a lot of seniors graduate last year, but we have a lot of talented freshmen coming in this year, so I’m not worried about a drop in quality.
In a Uni High-Judah Christian matchup, do you have split rooting interest?
I’m good friends with the Judah coach, Josh Birky, and I wish him the best. Besides that, I don’t feel any loyalty to Judah. I’ve spent many years with Uni High, and that’s where my loyalty lies.