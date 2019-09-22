Now in the midst of his third year at the helm of the program, which won the local county tournament last week, Osterbur weighs in on the Maroons and area golf:
How does this year’s Central group compare to the couple before?
Things haven’t changed from the beginning of the season. I’m still looking for that fourth score. I think that’s probably going to be etched on my headstone. We’ve had glimpses of a fourth score at times, but it hasn’t been consistent. The regular season, all these tournaments are dress rehearsal for the postseason, and we always want to be playing our best golf at the end of the season. And we still have some time, but we’re still looking for that fourth score consistently.
What’s the dynamic like between Justin McCoy and Wade Schacht, who boast two of the area’s top-five nine-hole averages?
Great teammates. Very supportive of each other. Not wrapped up in any individual efforts. They’re thinking of the team and what they can do to help the rest of the team. What they can do to try and get some of the other guys to work out kinks in their swing and their game, and they just go out there and swing and play.
What can you say about the rest of your guys?
We got Grant (Hendershot) under 80 for the first time on Monday (in the Champaign County Invitational). He had been improving each tournament ... then he hit a road block, but he got it right back and shot 79 on Monday. That’s what we need. ... We have two seniors, Evan Czys and Jake Lehr. They’ve both worked hard during the season, and they’ve shown glimpses of going low.
What’s your assessment of the state of boys’ golf in the Champaign-Urbana area?
I would like to see the golf courses in the area, in the Champaign-Urbana area, become a little more involved with junior golf. Get these kids out when they’re middle-school age, fifth grade, sixth grade ... and instill in them that the game needs to be taught and the game needs to be learned from the green back to the tee. ... I wish we could get some junior programs to get in with the elementary schools and middle schools and get these kids out there on the course and get them started in the game.