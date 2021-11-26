He’ll coach in his sixth state championship game Friday evening. But before he tries to guide Unity football to its first-ever state title when the Rockets play Byron at 4 p.m. at Huskie Stadium in DeKalb, veteran coach Scott Hamilton caught up with Sports Editor Matt Daniels to discuss his time at Unity, how much his family
has helped him along the way and how much longer he wants to keep coaching:
What will you be thinking about Friday leading up to kickoff?
I just try to be the same. I want the kids to see the same guy they saw against Prairie Central in Week 1. I think that’s what you have to do at this stage. I can’t get caught up in all that other hype.
We’ve been on the road. We’ve eaten on the road. We’ve done all these things in the past. I just try to keep everything the exact same as what it is.
That’s the important thing is to not make it any more than what it’s been the last 13 weeks. It’s worked out pretty well for us. Once we get up to the game, go through the same routines, and hopefully, we play well.
This will be the 19th game for a lot of these players in the last eight months because of the condensed spring season. How have you and your staff handled that aspect?
I’ve thought a lot about that. I think going one way with our starters helps. That’s a definite factor for us that has allowed us to stay healthy. We’ve shortened practices this year, because we’re able to do a little bit more with having everybody play. At this point, everyone is going to lay it on the line for 48 minutes, and we’ll recover on Saturday.
When you arrived at Unity in 1994 as a 24-year-old head coach after starting your coaching career at Hardin Calhoun, did you think you would still be in the same position almost three decades later?
When I was at what I considered home back then, I thought this would be an opportunity to come to a school where you could do some things, but there were two jobs back at home that I wanted.
One of them was Bethalto, and one of them was Edwardsville. I’ve been offered both of them since I left to come here and have never interviewed. I did think that when I got here, but the community is so great for my family. My wife likes it here. She’s got a good job at the University of Illinois. It’s been one of those deals where we had some opportunities, but there’s never been anything that enticed me enough to even go look.
How much longer do you want to keep coaching?
We’ll see. It’s a grind. It’s a good time to ask, because we’re getting ready to play for a title, but it’s a grind.
The problem — and it’s not really a problem — is I only know one way to do it. I don’t want to do it any other way. But when my time is ready to go, I’ll be moving on. I’ve got some assistants who are interested in taking over. If my health is good, I’ve got about three years left after this one, and I’ve got guys who have been as loyal as they can be to me. When I retire from administration, I won’t be one of those guys that hangs on. I’ll probably miss it, but I won’t hang on.
Your wife and three daughters are the first people you seek out after a game ends. What have they meant to you not only during this run, but your entire coaching career?
They’ve obviously been supportive. They understand that I’ve missed some of their stuff. I’ve tried really hard to balance as best I can. When I’m not directly involved with my stuff, I’ve just got to make sure that I do things at home. There’s things that you look at and wonder, ‘Should I have spent more time with JFL guys on Sundays?’ Well, that’s really the only day I have with my family. You’ve got to prioritize things. I don’t regret what I’ve done. You just try to make the most out of it.
My kids have benefited a lot, but they’ve also had, because of me being a head coach and an administrator, there’s also a negative side to all of that. You take the good with the bad and make the best out of it, but it’s been a good ride for all of us.