TRISTAN WOLFE is in his first year coaching the Danville swimming and diving program, after graduating as a Viking in 2015. He checks in with his early impressions overseeing the Danville girls’ team:
How did you wind up in this position?
It kind of just fell in my lap. Kind of just worked. Word of mouth got out, and they needed someone. I was kind of in the process of potentially getting a job within the district anyway, so this all worked out.
Where were you at before this?
I attended Anderson University (in Indiana). I played football there and swam.
What does it mean to come back to Danville to help these swimmers?
It means a lot to me, actually. I was blessed with pretty good coaches, being people that came back to Danville and coached me as well. ... I’ve kind of had some really good mentors growing up, and that kind of embedded that in me, that giving back to your community and showing respect for your school is a huge thing.
How do you feel the Danville girls’ team has performed so far this year?
We’ve been training really hard, doing things we should be doing. It was very promising for the future to see we can compete (against Champaign Central last week), even though we don’t have numbers. We’re small but mighty, is what I like to say. We can compete at the high level and bigger meets against more teams. ... I could see us being successful later on in the season.
What do you bring to the table as a head coach?
I try to show team unity. Being a team is very important to me. Like I said, I played a number of different sports ... and all three expressed that team unity wins you games, wins you meets. That’s what brings you together to be stronger and, ultimately, better. If you’re not together, it’s kind of a waste of time. ... I’m big on being on time, just showing that you care and you want to be there. Every day you swim with a purpose.
What are your goals for this team the rest of the year?
I just want us to compete. I want us to be able to feel successful. I really don’t have like an ultimate conference championship or sectional championship. My goal is for everyone to feel like they did well and that they contributed.