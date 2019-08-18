When Salt Fork football hosts South Beloit at 2 p.m. on Aug. 31, it’ll mark the official opening of Dan Hageman’s 50th season on the sideline in Vermilion County. The do-it-all assistant offers his thoughts:
What does it mean to be coaching as long as you have?
What maybe is a little unique about it, I spent 25 years as a football coach in the Catlin system. Then we co-oped and consolidated. This is my 25th year in the Salt Fork situation, too. So my time has been split exactly down the middle.
What coaching positions have you held in that time?
As most people who coach in a (Class) 1A situation, I’ve done a little bit of everything. I’ve been the offensive coordinator. I’ve been the defensive coordinator. I’ve worked with offensive linemen, defensive linemen. I was the head coach for four years. You just wear a lot of hats when you’re in a 1A system.
What was the impetus for wanting to be involved in Catlin football?
When I was at (Illinois State), I was going to major in (physical education) so I could coach and teach. My adviser said, “You know, there are a lot of people coming out of school right now with P.E. degrees. Those jobs aren’t easy to find. ... You can always teach P.E. if it’s your minor subject.” I did that. ... My first job was in Catlin Elementary in P.E., so I never left.
Have you ever thought about hanging up the whistle?
At the end of my 25th year, I was tired, as I am after every football season. I’d had enough, turned in my resignation, decided I’d had enough with football. They moved into a co-op situation, and I thought, “That’s kind of intriguing.” ... I had a football clinic I could go to in January of that year. I was at that clinic and I thought, “I don’t think I really want to be retired, but how the hell do I go back now?” ... I said (to then-head coach Chris Hodge), “Chris, how would you feel about me helping?”
How has the game changed for you over time?
It’s nice to coach kids of your kids. I have a third-generation player right now. That’s the first one of those I’ve ever had in Colden Earls, who’s a sophomore. His dad, Nathan, played. He’s my youngest son’s age. And (Colden’s) grandfather, Tracy Earles, played in the ’71, ’70 teams.