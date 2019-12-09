SETH JOHNSON has taken over the Cissna Park boys’ basketball program at age 26, replacing now-retired Kevin Long — who led the Timberwolves for 24 years. Johnson checks in:
You were Long’s assistant for three years. How did you wind up sliding into his role?
I’ve always wanted to coach basketball. I grew up playing basketball in elementary (school), high school and college. I just wanted to continue that and pass on what I learned through those experiences. And I love to compete. When I got hired, Coach Long asked me, “Do you want to become a head coach some day?” I said, “Absolutely.” He mentored me those first three years. ... I’ve got some big shoes to fill, but I’m determined to try and fill those.
Where did you play basketball?
At Carroll High School in Flora, Ind., and for four years at Olivet Nazarene.
What’s the transition from assistant to head coach been like so far?
It’s been good. We had a good summer. All these guys out for summer basketball had a good summer, which sets a baseline for how we’re going to play, which is up-tempo and in-your-face defense. With the success of Milford/Cissna Park football, we haven’t had many practices as a team. We’ve had four practices and three games (through Thursday). It’s been a transition trying to get those guys that were in football up to speed.
How will the program adjust to the loss of 6-foot-7 twins Christian and Julian Stadeli?
Our defense last year, when somebody drove, we were able to take a quick step toward them, then go back to man because if we got beat on that dribble-drive, then we had 6-7, 6-7 inside. This year, we have to stop the drive first and then cover the shooters. And then rebounding is another big thing. We have to rebound as a committee.
Is it easier to relate to these athletes because you’re not so far removed from being in their shoes?
Yeah, absolutely. I share a lot of stories of when I played basketball and show how I wasn’t always the best, but I kept pursuing to get better and, eventually, I started. Those guys that aren’t quite ready to play, I relate well with those guys. I keep encouraging them to get better and keep pushing themselves.