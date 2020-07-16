CHAMPAIGN — Tim Turner knows what many now-graduated Champaign Central football players were accustomed to with their home athletic facilities.
Going on his 14th year associated with the Maroons’ gridiron group — as well as his third in charge of the team — he remembers times when Central’s athletes were left in the dark. Literally.
“Heck, at the old facility, half the time the lights didn’t work,” Turner said with a laugh. “Now you walk in this building and don’t even have to touch anything and the lights come up.”
Turner and his crew now are utilizing a more modern space at the revamped McKinley Field — one that Turner feels brings his team into the 21st century when it comes to home surroundings.
The new brick-and-mortar building in that space includes a weight room, film room, training room and yet-to-be-used locker room. Outside is a turf football field — much like Central’s current shared home plot with Centennial, Tommy Stewart Field — surrounded by a black rubber track. Featured beyond that track are a block of permanent bleachers with a press box in the middle, as well as rings for both shot put and discus.
It’s all typical for some local football teams. But not Central, considering McKinley previously housed the Maroons’ baseball diamond, a large plot of green space for football practices and that aforementioned older building.
“It definitely exceeded my expectations,” Turner said. “I was involved with some of the talks in planning. My mind wasn’t able to see that, the picture of it. To me, it was just dimensions on a paper.
“And so walking into that facility and seeing what they’ve put together, again, is really something special.”
Central boys’ track and field coach Argie Johnson also is pleased with his team’s new digs, calling it “a great setup.”
An important part of Johnson’s happiness stems from the fact his athletes won’t have to share track space and time with Centennial kids moving forward.
“We had too many people out there using the track ... at Centennial,” Johnson said. “It was too many things — both girls’ high school teams, both boys’ teams out there. Everyone’s using the straightaway, and it wore out the track a lot faster than it should’ve worn out.”
Johnson still holds some concerns about that issue as it pertains to local middle-schoolers turning to the McKinley track. But Johnson’s worries are outweighed by the positives he sees in the McKinley renovations.
“I’m just glad that the kids won’t have to travel for practice,” Johnson said. “That was the main concern there. I was losing a lot of kids because they were unable to go to practice, or by the time they got from the high school some of them were not on time. ... This way, it’ll be a short walk for the kids.”
Turner said his team has been at the new McKinley building for about a month and a half, the athletes immersing themselves in film sessions and weightlifting while following COVID-19 pandemic-related guidance from the IHSA.
The kids also have hit that turf field as well, although recent statewide restrictions on physical contact among athletes limits what Turner can instruct the youngsters to do on that surface.
Athletic facility improvements at McKinley were part of a $239.8 million referendum approved by voters in 2016. David Brauer, Unit 4 director of communications, told The News-Gazette on Wednesday a revised McKinley project budget from June 8 put the renovations’ cost at $7,186,000, up from the initial budget of $6.2 million.
And not everything is complete. There are boxes to be unpacked within the building, and large posts intended to hold scoreboards currently sit barren. Construction workers were visible Wednesday afternoon in a parking lot next to both McKinley and nearby South Side Elementary School.
But more than enough is finished for Turner and his staff to use the McKinley setup in preparation for a still-on-schedule 2020 football campaign.
“It is certainly a facility that was worth the wait,” Turner said. “We spent all of last year behind Kenwood (Elementary School) ... using trailers as locker rooms last year. To be able to get out of there and over to this nice facility where we have all the things we need ... it’s just exceptional.”
There is one catch to Central football spending time at McKinley.
While Turner said freshman and junior-varsity games are slated to occur on the field — not to mention high school track and field contests around it — Turner’s varsity bunch isn’t in line to contest its 2020 home matchups at McKinley.
Since being named the Maroons’ football coach in April 2018, Turner has been outspoken about wanting Central’s home varsity games to occur at McKinley. That was even before a turf field was in place there.
Turner said his understanding was that a lack of lighting hindered any possibility of varsity football at McKinley. That lighting now is in place at the facility, though Turner noted he doesn’t expect the surrounding community to adopt more lighting simply for Maroons football to occur within it.
“However, I do believe we should be able to play there Saturday afternoons,” Turner said. Central has suited up for multiple games on Saturday morning or afternoon during Turner’s head coaching stint, some moved to that time because of worries about violence in the community.
“If we chose to change our schedule to have home games there on Saturday afternoons, I believe we should be able to to do that,” Turner continued, “or move our games up to 5 p.m. and they’re over by 7.”
Perhaps this viewpoint wouldn’t have made much sense to outsiders prior to the McKinley upgrades. With the way that space looks now, though, Turner doesn’t see any reason for the Maroons to be traveling to Centennial’s Tommy Stewart Field for home dates.
“We have one of the nicest facilities in the state now, and you’re telling me we’re only playing JV and freshman football games there and practicing there?” Turner said. “I don’t understand that one bit. The truth of it is, nobody can really tell me why that’s happening.
“Is it the neighborhoods that don’t want it there? Is there something put in some silly contract saying we wouldn’t play varsity football games there? I don’t know. Taxpayers are paying a pretty good penny on a practice field and JV field.”