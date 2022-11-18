CEDAR RAPIDS, IOWA — Cliff Hastings and his Parkland volleyball athletes received more than a month’s notice about the capabilities possessed by Kirkwood (Iowa) Community College volleyball.
That was provided via a five-set thriller on Oct. 7, which ended with the Cobras picking up the regular-season victory.
For a program with Parkland’s pedigree, this almost guaranteed some important adjustments would be made among Hastings’ crew for Thursday’s rematch with the Eagles in the NJCAA Division II national tournament’s quarterfinals.
And those adjustments helped the second-seeded Cobras secure a 25-21, 25-14, 25-19 decision over the seventh-seeded Eagles inside Alliant Energy Powerhouse Arena, giving Parkland (54-2) a 1-in-4 shot at winning its second consecutive national title this weekend.
“The goal is always give them the chance, put them in the right spot to have the opportunity, and then go let them play, let them do their thing,” Hastings said. “Sometimes, we finish with a national championship. Sometimes, we finish second. Sometimes, we finish third.
“But to get to day two and the Final Four, it’s who’s ready to play, who’s going to have fun and have the confidence to do it.”
The Cobras earlier Thursday knocked off 15th-seeded Cape Fear (N.C.) Community College 25-12, 25-11, 25-18 in a first-round match.
“We have a couple of tournaments during the year where we purposefully go to those tournaments and ask for four high-level opponents, and we get tired by the end. That is what prepares us here,” Hastings said. “I do think, by playing so many matches and emulating nationals in those weekends during the season, it does definitely give our kids a leg up.”
Freshman outside hitter Chloe Byrd erupted for 18 kills for Parkland versus Kirkwood (35-9), responding well as the Eagles tried to shut down sophomore middle Kat Blase (eight kills).
“Three things really stood out in that Kirkwood match,” Hastings said. “We served very aggressively and got them out of having three (hitting) options. We serve-received really well, which gave us a lot more options.
“And, this time, they had a very clear strategy, which was to triple-block Kat ... and see if our pins could beat them without Kat. Once we figured that out in the first set, we settled down a little bit.”
Freshman outside hitter Kayla Pacha added 10 kills for the Cobras against Kirkwood. Freshman setter Avah Classen (22 assists) and freshman setter Landry Warfel (15 assists) kept the hitters busy, and Pacha paced the defense with 10 digs.
Against Cape Fear (17-8), the Cobras picked up 14 kills from Blase, 10 kills from Pacha, 19 assists from Classen, 10 assists from Warfel and 18 digs from sophomore defensive specialist and Mahomet-Seymour product Josie Hess.
“To have those two matches go mildly well — not mildly well, but to go well — without a lot of pushback was good for us,” Hastings said. “To be in the moment and not see a lot of those nerves that one could’ve shown in the first day (was important).”
Parkland’s next obstacle is sixth-seeded Scottsdale (Ariz.) Community College in Friday’s 6:30 p.m. semifinal. The Fighting Artichokes (25-1) rallied from a two-set deficit in their quarterfinal on Thursday to stun third-seeded Cowley (Kan.) College in five sets.
“Nationals is its own beast, and you can really get into your head and have a lot of emotions,” Hastings said. “(The Cobras) play like seasoned kids who understand the college game and what it takes to be successful.”