CHAMPAIGN — Parkland volleyball uses the summer months to lay the groundwork for the season ahead.
The Cobras raise money for their upcoming season in a variety of ways, primarily hosting and coaching youth camps.
Summers also have laid the groundwork for plenty of success on the floor. The Cobras haven’t lost more than three matches in a season since 2012 and have won three NJCAA Division II national championships during the past eight seasons. They’re coming off a third-place national showing last season.
“It’s a lot of making sure the moving pieces are put together and we’ve got the right players at the right camps to help coach the kids,” said Parkland coach Cliff Hastings, who’s led this team starting in 2009. “They are mindful that this is a time for those kids to have a great time and great experience, and for our kids, to learn really how to teach others and kind of give back to the community.”
July presents the biggest opportunity for the Cobras to host camps and generate revenue. Parkland volleyball will conduct camps most days through July 10-30, save for Friday nights.
The team’s sophomores take the lead on ordering concessions and planning which players coach certain camps. All of the proceeds go toward ordering apparel, shoes and other necessities for the coming year.
“It’s teaching them a lot of leadership, and it’s teaching the incoming freshmen to listen to the sophomores and kind of create that relationship even prior to practices starting in August,” Hastings said.
Those events also allow for the team to come together.
High turnover rates inherent to the junior college game often give teams essentially new rosters from one year to the next, although the Cobras’ freshman class this year is smaller than average.
“It’s been really nice in the past to look for those kids who are coming in from further away,” Hastings said. “They are part of so many of these conversations via whatever they use, texting or group chats. It just gives them a lot of ability to learn each other and talk to each other about things, to get to know and see everybody before practices start.”
Summer also presents Hastings an opportunity to hit the recruiting trail at different travel volleyball events.
Seven of the team’s top-eight players in kills last season were freshmen, lending hope that the Cobras can build upon a 55-3 record and third-place national finish.
“We do return the primary core of starters from last year’s team,” Hastings said. “Elle (Schupbach) and Kenzie (DeFosse) were two great back-row players for us, but all of our outsides, our right sides, our setters and one of the two middles are all returners.”
“We feel pretty confident that, at least in terms of just experience and knowledge of what to expect, (they’re) really locked in with that group.”