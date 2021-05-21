PLYMOUTH, Ind. — Swan Lake Resort is, objectively, in the middle of nowhere in northern Indiana.
The resort’s Black Course, site of this year’s NJCAA Division II championship, is closer to Koontz Lake — population 1,445 — than it is to Plymouth. Valparaiso is about 40 miles to the west. South Bend is nearly 30 miles northeast.
That puts the focus solely on the golf.
A focus that has the Parkland men’s golf team headed into Friday’s final round with the lead and a one-stroke advantage on playing partner South Mountain (Ariz.) after a solid finish Thursday by the Cobras flipped the teams in the standings. A potential national title — which would be the program’s first — is within Parkland’s reach after Alex White played his way into the top five with a 1-under 71 and Corey Neville shot a 2-under 70 to break into the top 10.
“That’s all you can ask for is to give yourself an opportunity,” Parkland coach Corbin Sebens said.
“We’ve played solid the first three rounds. Alex played great. Corey played great. They carried us, and they kept us in contention to give us a shot going into (Friday). That’s all you can ask for.”
The routine after Thursday’s third round stayed the same for the Cobras in their golf isolation.
A little practice, some dinner and a late-night workout. The pool and hot tubs at Swan Lake Resort have also been a big hit, and so have the fishing opportunities on the course.
“We’ve caught quite a few fish, so it’s been fun,” White said. “We caught a few decent bass. The guys on the team are really fun. Any time spent with them is a good time.”
Thursday marked another good day on the course, too. Parkland was six strokes off the lead after Tuesday’s first round, cut that deficit to three Wednesday and finished Thursday with the one-stroke advantage, thanks to multiple birdies on the final four holes after a rough start to the back nine.
Tricky pin locations on holes Nos. 10-12 nearly sent Parkland’s third round the wrong direction. But Neville, Scott O’Brien and Joel Petersson all birdied the par-5 15th, Jack Halstead picked up a stroke with a birdie on 16 and White birdied his final two holes to give him six total on the day.
“Momentum is definitely a big part of it, and that definitely feels good to see the ball fall into the hole,” White said. “We just wanted to get ourselves into contention for (Friday).
“The pins were tough. The main thing we had to do was put ourselves in good positions off the tee and our approach shots just to make sure we didn’t mess up the shot in the wrong area of the green. Those greens can be super tricky with some of those pins.”
Parkland’s approach won’t change for Friday’s final round. Yes, the Cobras are playing for a national championship — a season-long goal — but they don’t intend to let the work they put in through three rounds derail them this close to the finish.
“It’s just another round of golf,” said Sebens, a Monticello native and Parkland alum. “In the big scheme of things, yeah, there’s something at the end of the day, but we’ve still got to go out and play our games. Nothing changes. We’ve got to have the same mindset we’ve had all week. Don’t change our game plan.
“We might adjust based on what the weather does, but we’ve just got to play solid golf. We don’t have to go out and do something that we haven’t done all season. Our mindset all season going into every tournament was we’re going to win. That doesn’t change (Friday) at all.”