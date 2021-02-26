CHAMPAIGN — Make that two Illinois basketball players in the running for national awards. Kofi Cockburn was named a finalist for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award on Friday, joining teammate Ayo Dosunmu, who made the finalist cut earlier this week for the Bob Cousy Point Guard Award.
Cockburn is one of five finalists for the Abdul-Jabbar Award, which his presented to the top center in the country each season. Also on the list of finalists were Iowa's Luka Garza, Purdue's Trevion Williams, USC's Evan Mobley and Western Kentucky's Charles Bassey.
This year's winner will be determined by a combination of fan votes and input from the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame selection committee. The fan vote is already underway at hoophallawards.com.
Cockburn is the only player in the country averaging at least 15 points and 10 rebounds while shooting 65 percent from the field. The Illini 7-footer is currently putting up 17.7 points and 10 rebounds per game and ranks second nationally with 15 double-doubles.
Cockburn ranks third in the NCAA in shooting percentage at 67.5 percent. He leads the Big Ten in rebounding and ranks fifth in scoring, and he's in line to be the first Illini to average a double-double for a season since Nick Weatherspoon put up 25 points and 12.3 rebounds per game in 1972-73.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award winners
2020 - Luka Garza, Iowa
2019 - Ethan Happ, Wisconsin
2018 - Angel Deglado, Seton Hall
2017 - Przemek Karnowski, Gonzaga
2016 - Jakob Poeltl, Utah
2015 - Frank Kaminsky, Wisconsin