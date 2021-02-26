ui neb

Illinois center Kofi Cockburn (21) and Nebraska's guard Dalano Banton (45) and Nebraska's guard Shamiel Stevenson (4) in a NCAA basketball game at State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021.

 Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
CHAMPAIGN — Make that two Illinois basketball players in the running for national awards. Kofi Cockburn was named a finalist for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award on Friday, joining teammate Ayo Dosunmu, who made the finalist cut earlier this week for the Bob Cousy Point Guard Award.

Cockburn is one of five finalists for the Abdul-Jabbar Award, which his presented to the top center in the country each season. Also on the list of finalists were Iowa's Luka Garza, Purdue's Trevion Williams, USC's Evan Mobley and Western Kentucky's Charles Bassey.

This year's winner will be determined by a combination of fan votes and input from the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame selection committee. The fan vote is already underway at hoophallawards.com.

Cockburn is the only player in the country averaging at least 15 points and 10 rebounds while shooting 65 percent from the field. The Illini 7-footer is currently putting up 17.7 points and 10 rebounds per game and ranks second nationally with 15 double-doubles.

Cockburn ranks third in the NCAA in shooting percentage at 67.5 percent. He leads the Big Ten in rebounding and ranks fifth in scoring, and he's in line to be the first Illini to average a double-double for a season since Nick Weatherspoon put up 25 points and 12.3 rebounds per game in 1972-73.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award winners

2020 - Luka Garza, Iowa

2019 - Ethan Happ, Wisconsin

2018 - Angel Deglado, Seton Hall

2017 - Przemek Karnowski, Gonzaga

2016 - Jakob Poeltl, Utah

2015 - Frank Kaminsky, Wisconsin

Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

College/Prep Sports Reporter

