CHAMPAIGN — The "when" of Kofi Cockburn's decision on his college basketball home for the 2021-22 season is now known. The "where" is still to be determined.
Cockburn tweeted late Tuesday morning that he would make his announcement at an unspecified time Friday. The consensus Second Team All-American center entered the transfer portal at the start of this month, leaving open the option to return to Illinois.
Or go elsewhere. Cockburn told ESPN's Jonathan Givony that Kentucky was under consideration given the presence of former Illinois assistants Orlando Antigua, who recruited him to the Illini, and Chin Coleman. Their departure from Champaign, Cockburn said, played a part in his decision to see what the transfer portal had to offer.
Cockburn went from Big Ten Freshman of the Year to First Team All-Big Ten and an All-American as a sophomore at Illinois. A month ago Illini athletic director Josh Whitman was discussing the 7-foot, 285-pound center having his No. 21 jersey raised to the rafters at State Farm Center alongside Ayo Dosunmu's No. 11.
Now, Illinois waits a few more days to see if Cockburn will continue his college basketball career where it started.