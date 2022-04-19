CHAMPAIGN — Kofi Cockburn had a deadline of end of day Sunday to make his decision about the 2022 NBA draft. In or out, the choice had to be made this weekend.
But when you know, you know. And Cockburn is apparently ready. Illinois' two-time All-American center released on social media he would make his announcement Wednesday.
Cockburn has entered the NBA draft in each of the previous two offseasons before ultimately returning to Illinois. It's not an either/or decision this time around. If Cockburn declares for the draft Wednesday, he won't be able to withdraw and return to college basketball.
Illinois will remain a Big Ten title contender in 2022-23 should Cockburn return. The 7-foot, 285-pound center was a consensus First Team All-American in 2021-22 and was the only player nationally to average at least 20 points and 10 rebounds.
Should Cockburn opt to declare for the 2022 NBA draft, Illinois would likely shift its transfer portal focus to a frontcourt player. The Illini are currently set to return Coleman Hawkins, Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk, Dain Dainja and Brandon Lieb for 2022-23 regardless of Cockburn's decision.