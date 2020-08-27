CHAMPAIGN — Kofi Cockburn had his first large scale media availability in more than five months Thursday morning.
He was fresh off claiming Big Ten Freshman of the Year honors in his last. Thursday’s followed a momentous day in the basketball world, with NBA players using a wildcat strike of multiple playoff games and the WNBA doing the same in its season as a continued protest of police violence and racial injustice.
Cockburn set up in an office at Ubben Basketball Complex after his morning workout wearing a simple white T-shirt with a not so simple message of “More than an athlete” across the front was fitting.
Cockburn spoke for more than 40 minutes. His decision to return to Illinois was a topic of conversation. So was the growth in his game this spring and summer. But the soon-to-be 21-year-old Illinois sophomore center didn’t shy away from questions about the Black Lives Matter movement and ensuing protests.
Cockburn’s perspective is different. He’s lived in the United States the last six years, but he grew up in Jamaica. The wholly different experiences between the two have shaped that perspective, which he was willing to share.
“Where I grew up in Jamaica I never really experienced it, I never experienced racism,” Cockburn said. “Coming here and witnessing it — seeing how insane it is — it’s really important that we use our voice. Especially because we have this platform where everybody’s watching us and people look up to us. It’s really important that we use our voice to get the message out there — whatever the message might be. To spread positivity and encourage people to do the right thing.”
The cultural differences between Jamaica and the United States stood out to Cockburn when he moved to the U.S. to pursue his basketball goals. He said he felt like he had to put his outgoing, fun-loving personality somewhat in check and be particularly mindful of what he said to people and how he said it. His move to the U.S. made him a Black man in America and opened his eyes to how they can be treated.
The response to the shooting this past Sunday of Black man Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis., by police, the death of Black man George Floyd at the hands of the Minneapolis police and other similar incidents has also stuck with Cockburn. It’s not how he feels it would have been handled in his home country.
“Whenever something bad happens in Jamaica, I feel like people as a whole, like everybody comes together and everybody attacks that situation and tries to fix it,” Cockburn said. “I don’t think that’s the case here. I think a lot of people stand up for it and a lot of people talk about it, but nobody takes a step to change things.”
Cockburn has been able to share his thoughts on issues like this with his teammates the past several months. Regular Zoom calls have occurred where the Illini can express their feelings and talk about the issues together. The varied backgrounds on the team with four other international players and more from across the U.S. has helped drive those conversations.
"We’re really diverse,” Cockburn said. “We have players from all over the country, different races. We get to share opinions and understand each other better.”
Cockburn understands why the NBA and WNBA players — along with some MLB players — did what they did Wednesday. It’s simple and obviously not just limited to professional athletes. People are hurting and want to be heard.
"What if that was happening to you or your family member?” Cockburn said. “You’d want to speak out against it. I feel like it’s really big what people are doing right now — putting this out there and trying to get justice.”
The racial issues in the United States are deep-seated. Cockburn sees a way forward, though, and it’s not just his generation affecting change. That change will only come with a collective effort, and there’s a clear starting point in Cockburn’s opinion.
“The biggest thing right now is just empathy, man,” he said. “Most people basically say, and it’s an excuse that, ‘I’ve never been through it. I don’t know what it feels like.' You can always put yourself in somebody else’s shoes. I do it a lot. I see the homeless people, and I basically tell myself, ‘What would I want somebody to do if I was homeless?’ Empathy is a really big thing.
“You can use that as a tool for everybody. Everybody can empathize and put themselves in somebody else’s shoes and understand how that person feels. If somebody decides to say they can’t do that, I think it’s really ignorant. Everybody is capable of doing that. Everybody knows what’s right from wrong. I don’t understand. I think we can all agree that racism is a nasty thing. So why doesn’t everybody else feel the same?”