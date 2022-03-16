CHAMPAIGN — Kofi Cockburn had his reasons for returning to Illinois for a third season. Like Ayo Dosunmu before him, Cockburn had designs on crafting as significant a legacy possible with the Illini.
While Cockburn’s jersey was already set to be risen to the State Farm Center rafters, he doubled down by earning what will likely be another round of consensus All-America honors.
The only thing missing? A lengthy NCAA tournament run. Cockburn’s thinking Final Four and a trip to New Orleans with his Illini teammates.
“That was one of the reasons why I chose to come back with these guys,” Illinois’ 7-foot center said. “I knew how good we were. I still don’t think we’ve come close to hitting that peak to be as good as we can get. We’re still learning and still getting better. ... But I definitely envisioned this. These guys are really tough guys. They’re winners, and they want to get better every day.”
The NCAA tournament is another opportunity for Cockburn to add to his legacy at Illinois. It’s also a chance to sell himself for the future. Professional basketball — preferably the NBA — is Cockburn’s eventual destination. The NCAA tournament can be a launching pad.
“It’s what makes March great,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “You can make yourself legendary in March. He’s got that opportunity.”
It’s an opportunity Illinois lost in last year’s NCAA tournament. A second-round exit, getting upset by Loyola Chicago, cut short what had the potential to be a Final Four run after the Illini earned one of four No. 1 seeds.
That loss was a painful learning experience. One that’s stuck with the returning players as they gear up for another NCAA tournament and a 5:50 p.m. Friday showdown with Chattanooga in Pittsburgh.
Those gut-wrenching lessons learned have Illinois approaching the NCAA tournament a little differently this time around.
“It doesn’t matter what your record is or what seed you are,” Illinois senior guard Trent Frazier said. “You’ve just got to be better that night. Last year, us having the one seed, we weren’t ready for that. We weren’t the best that night. Our mindset, it’s more focused on trying to go out every night and advance. That’s the most important thing on our mind right now.”
The Illinois players and coaches haven’t shied away from discussing last year’s loss to Loyola Chicago. It was brought up again Sunday after the team gathered at State Farm Center to watch the NCAA tournament selection show.
“You just don’t know what it’s like to walk off the court and realize you’re going to do nothing with that group of guys again — that it will be completely different,” Underwood said. “That it ends just like that. To walk back in there an hour later and still see guys in tears and still see guys in uniform, that stinks.
“You work so hard to get to those moments. You have to understand what it’s like to not be your best. It can’t happen. You’ve got to maximize your opportunities.”
Cockburn corrected himself before saying he thought Illinois wouldn’t find itself in that situation again in this year’s tournament. The junior center quickly pivoted to say he knew the Illini wouldn’t have to face those kind of feelings.
“We’re prepared,” Cockburn said. “We’re going to tell the other guys. We’re going to get them prepared for it and know what it is.”