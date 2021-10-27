CHAMPAIGN — It's a consensus. Kofi Cockburn is the best player in the Big Ten.
Cockburn was named Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year on Wednesday by the conference as voted on by a panel of league media. That follows the 7-foot, 285-pound center's selection as the Big Ten's best player heading into the 2021-22 season by a different media panel earlier this month.
Cockburn was also one of five players unanimously selected to the preseason All-Big Ten team. Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis, Michigan's Hunter Dickinson, Ohio State's E.J. Liddell and Purdue's Jaden Ivey were also unanimous picks.
Cockburn is Illinois' first Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year since Dee Brown ahead of the 2005-06 season. The Illini junior has received a slew of preseason honors. Cockburn was one of five players on the preseason Associated Press All-American team and is also on the watch list for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award.
Illinois was one of three teams with multiple players chosen to the preseason All-Big Ten team. Sophomore guard Andre Curbelo was also selected after earning Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year honors as a freshman in 2020-21. Curbelo is also on the watch list for the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award.
2021-22 Preseason All-Big Ten
*Kofi Cockburn, Jr., C, Illinois
Andre Curbelo, So., G, Illinois
*Trayce Jackson-Davis, Jr., F, Indiana
Keegan Murray, So., F, Iowa
Eric Ayala, Sr., G, Maryland
*Hunter Dickinson, So., C, Michigan
Caleb Houstan, Fr., G/F, Michigan
*E.J. Liddell, Jr., F, Ohio State
*Jaden Ivey, So., G, Purdue
Trevion Williams, Sr., F, Purdue
Ron Harper Jr., Sr., G/F, Rutgers
*Unanimous selection