Big Ten media days run Thursday and Friday in Indianapolis. Illini men’s basketball beat writer
Scott Richey takes a look at five conference-wide storylines before the league descends on Indy:
Tier system
Michigan and Purdue actually tied atop the preseason media poll with 373 points apiece. The Wolverines got the top spot by virtue of picking up 13 first-place votes to the Boilermakers’ 12. The way the voting shook out, the early projections make for a five-tier Big Ten, with Illinois and Ohio State among the preseason title contenders. The rest of the top half contains usual suspects like Michigan State and Indiana. At the very bottom — really in its own tier — is Minnesota. It could be a tough season for first-year coach Ben Johnson and his nearly 100 percent rebuilt roster.
Cream of the crop
All five of the preseason All-Big Ten selections — Kofi Cockburn (Illinois), E.J. Liddell (Ohio State), Hunter Dickinson (Michigan), Jaden Ivey (Purdue) and Trayce Jackson-Davis (Indiana) — will be in Indianapolis. So will five other players that received votes in the preseason balloting, including Illinois guard Andre Curbelo. Only Michigan’s DeVante’ Jones and Caleb Houstan are not set to attend. Count on these players to be among the most popular during the interview session. That five of the top six vote getters are all frontcourt players just shows what the Big Ten values.
Rising stars
Two of the more anticipated sophomores will represent their teams in Indianapolis. The loquacious Curbelo could be a Thursday hit. Ivey will take center stage on Friday. The idea of a breakout season by both guards is tied to expectations for their teams. Curbelo returns to Illinois after earning Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year honors as a freshman, and his role is expected to grow immensely with Ayo Dosunmu now in the NBA. Ivey came on strong in the second half of his freshman season averaging 15 points and 2.2 assists — and got the second-most preseason player of the year votes.
Bounce back
Tom Izzo is about to begin his 27th season at Michigan State. That the Spartans are coming off their least successful season in the Izzo era since his first team went 16-16 only adds more intrigue in East Lansing, Mich. How Michigan State bounces back after sneaking into the NCAA tournament before losing to UCLA in the First Four is a storyline to follow. Just like Izzo’s future. It was bound to come up when coaches like Lon Kruger and Roy Williams retired and Mike Krzyzewski announced he would at season’s end. For now, the 66-year-old Izzo appears committed to the Spartans.
Biggest star?
The Big Ten is holding it’s men’s and women’s media days concurrently at newly-renamed Gainbridge Fieldhouse. While reigning Big Ten Player of the Year Naz Hillmon is making the trip for Michigan, perhaps the brightest Big Ten star in Indianapolis — men’s and women’s players combined — will be Iowa’s Caitlin Clark. The Hawkeyes’ sophomore guard led the country in scoring, assists and three-pointers and shared the top two freshman awards with UConn superstar Paige Bueckers. Clark also won her third gold medal, leading Team USA to a FIBA U19 World Cup title.