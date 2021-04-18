CHAMPAIGN — Kofi Cockburn tested the NBA draft waters last spring and summer before ultimately deciding to return to Illinois for another season. A season that saw him break out as a sophomore, earn consensus Second Team All-American honors and help lead the Illini to a 24-7 season and a Big Ten tournament championship.
Cockburn has declared for the NBA draft again, announcing his decision Sunday afternoon in an Instagram post.
“Basketball took me places that I wouldn’t dare to dream of as a boy,” Cockburn wrote in the note posted to social media. “It taught me lessons in life. The NBA has been a lifelong dream of mine, and I am ready to go to the next level and see what’s in store for me. This journey is really special to me, and I appreciate everyone who played a part in getting me here.”
Cockburn came to Illinois ahead of the 2019-20 season as a top 50 prospect in the country. He lived up to the billing by earning Big Ten Freshman of the Year honors after dominating the weekly awards.
Year two was even better. The 7-foot, 285-pound center averaged 17.7 points and 9.5 rebounds this past season, was an All-Big Ten selection, made the Big Ten All-tournament team and wound up a finalist for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award given to the nation’s top center. A slew of Second Team All-American honors followed from the NABC, USBWA, AP and Sporting News.
“I would like to thank God for giving me the opportunity to walk this journey and build all these wonderful relationships and memories that will last a lifetime,” Cockburn also wrote in his note. “Thank you to my coaches, mentors and family for always offering me the love, guidance and wisdom needed to cross every obstacle that came my way. For them, I am truly grateful. To my team, you have helped in making me the man I am today in so many ways. No matter how many challenges came, we looked out for one another, and I am proud to call you my brothers.
“Illini nation, I can’t even begin to express how happy I am to be an Illini. You guys were not allowed to attend most of the games, but your love was felt throughout the entire season. You guys provided ultimate support, and I have no regrets from choosing you.”
Cockburn’s decision to pursue the NBA continue a near complete overhaul of the Illinois roster should he leave this time. His social media note was vague about his intentions regarding hiring an agent or preserving his eligibility. Should he leave, he would follow First Team All-American junior guard Ayo Dosunmu and junior forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili to the professional ranks. Freshman guard Adam Miller also entered the transfer portal earlier this month.
With those departures — both finalized and to be determined in Cockburn’s case — Illinois has added transfer forward Omar Payne (Florida) and transfer guard Alfonso Plummer (Utah) in addition to RJ Melendez and Brandin Podziemski officially singing this week to join Luke Goode in the incoming freshman class.