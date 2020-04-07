CHAMPAIGN — Illinois freshman Kofi Cockburn announced his intent Tuesday afternoon to declare for the 2020 NBA Draft. The 7-foot center earned Big Ten Freshman of the Year honors in his debut season with the Illini.
"To begin with, I would like to thank God for giving me the opportunity to live out my dream and play this wonderful game that I love so much," Cockburn posted to Instagram. "Thank you to my coaches and mentors for taking a chance on me and guiding me on this journey. To my family, I can't thank you enough for the love and guidance. Without it I don't know where I'd be today.
"To my team, the bond I have created with my teammates is something I will cherish forever. We continued to uplift, encourage and motivate one another on and off the court, and for that I am thankful. To Illini nation, what a road it's been. Thank you for welcoming me with open arms. You guys made this journey all the more special. Game after game, you've filled the arena showing us what true unconditional support is!
"Ever since I began playing basketball a fire has been lit inside me which I knew I had to pursue to the fullest extent. With that being said, I have decided to declare for the 2020 NBA Draft. Embarking on this new journey is something I have always dreamt of, and I have a special love for everyone who's helped me get here."
Cockburn started all 31 games for Illinois in 2019-20 and averaged 13.3 points and 8.8 rebounds in earning the top honor among Big Ten freshman. The Kingston, Jamaica, native can withdraw from the draft and maintain his eligibility as long as that decision is made by the June 15 deadline.