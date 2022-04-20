CHAMPAIGN — Kofi Cockburn chose twice to return to Illinois after examining every option that could potentially get him to the NBA the last two offseasons. Now, the Illinois center is ready to follow through on his professional basketball aspirations.
Cockburn announced Wednesday morning he was declaring for the 2022 NBA draft and hiring an agent. His college basketball career is finished.
"This journey has been a very special one," Cockburn wrote in a note posted to social media. "Never did I ever imagine being a part of something so fun and extraordinary. So many people to thank, but I don't know where to start. So many wonderful memories and bonds that I will cherish for a lifetime.
"I would like to thank my coaches, mentors, teammates and family for supporting me throughout this journey and offering unconditional love. I would also like to thank Illini nation for welcoming me with open arms and bringing that electrifying energy every game. Last, but not least, I would like to thank God for blessing me with amazing opportunities and most importantly for (giving) me the chance to experience something so wonderful."
Cockburn ended his college basketball career on a high note in 2021-22. After earning consensus Second Team All-American honors as a sophomore, the 7-foot, 285-pound center followed that up with consensus First Team All-American honors this past season. Cockburn was also the only player in the country to average at least 20 points and 10 rebounds and set new career highs at 20.9 points and 10.6 rebounds per game.
Cockburn was instrumental in Illinois' return to prominence on the national college basketball stage. The Illini posted a 68-27 record in his three seasons in Champaign, won a Big Ten tournament title in 2020-21 and a Big Ten regular season title in 2021-22.