INDIANAPOLIS — Kofi Cockburn and Ayo Dosunmu stood in opposite corners of the court following Saturday’s Big Ten tournament semifinal game against Iowa.
The Illini duo were waiting for their postgame interviews.
Repetitive chants of “MVP! MVP! MVP!” from the Illinois fans in attendance at Lucas Oil Stadium created a bit of a question. Who was the target?
Was it Dosunmu after he nearly made it three triple-doubles this season with 18 points, nine assists and seven rebounds on Saturday?
Or was it Cockburn? The Illinois center went toe-to-toe with Big Ten Player of the Year Luka Garza and came out the other end with the more dominant performance.
Maybe both. That works, too.
Because Cockburn and Dosunmu were equally crucial to No. 3 Illinois keeping its Big Ten tournament run alive. An 82-71 victory against the fifth-ranked Hawkeyes secured a spot in the championship game at 2:30 p.m. Sunday against No. 9 Ohio State.
“There’s a sense of, I don’t want to say urgency, but last year was taken away from us and we were playing great at the end of the season,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “The attitude and the focus that our guys have — even though we’re a different team — it’s all positive. This is great league. It’s hard to get back and get into a final. I’m proud of our guys for doing that, and it means a lot for our program.”
Playing for a Big Ten tournament championship — Illinois hasn’t done so since 2008 and last won a Big Ten tournament title in 2005 — might not have been Cockburn’s express goal when he chose Illinois. But returning the program to relevance certainly was.
The Illini have come a long way since an overtime loss to Florida Atlantic right after Christmas during the 2018-19 season. With Cockburn in attendance at State Farm Center, no less.
“When I came on my visit, I saw this program as a losing program,” Cockburn said. “They lost to a really bad team when I came here. I keep saying that every time because that motivated me to come here and try to be a part of this change. … We’ve got more games to come — it’s not finished yet — but just being here right now feels so great.”
Illinois made a point of getting Cockburn involved early in Saturday’s tournament semifinal game.
That’s not far off the Illini’s typical game plan, but the way Cockburn not only scored at will in close to the basket in the first half, but also frustrated Garza down low, set the tone for the game.
“I tried to find him as much as possible,” Illinois freshman guard Andre Curbelo said. “He was just on fire. He was in go mode. We executed our game plan. We had to make Luka Garza tired. Kofi did a hell of a job on him.
“That makes my job even easier. All I have to do is give it to him, and he’ll go to work. He’s also come a long way since the season’s started.”
Cockburn has used every showdown with Garza as a learning opportunity. The Iowa big man had the upper hand when they first met. Garza dominated that matchup with 25 points to Cockburn’s six.
The next three? A steady progression to where Cockburn finished with the upper hand. It culminated in Saturday’s 26-point, eight-rebound performance and another Illinois victory. On an even bigger stage.
“It’s always tough,” said Garza, who had 21 points (on 21 shots) and 12 rebounds. “Obviously, he’s a tremendous big man, and he’s doing a really good job. I’m getting it on both ends, obviously. We’re both being physical with each other. It’s what I’m going to have to deal with. I’ve been dealing with it in the Big Ten for a while. I’ve got to do a better job on both ends dealing with that physicality.”
Cockburn dictated the physicality against Garza. Even after his dominant performance — even after another Illinois win — there wasn’t much celebration other than an acknowledgement to the fans in recognition of their support.
“That Mamba mentality, that Kobe mentality,” Cockburn said was Illinois’ mindset even after clinching a spot in the Big Ten tournament title game. “The job’s not finished. We have a long way to go to accomplish what we need to accomplish. It’s about knowing we should be here right now — and accepting that we should be here — but we shouldn’t get too high-headed. Just be level-headed and go out there and do what we have to do.”
That fits with what Underwood wants. He has his team peaking at the right time — a combination of role identification, running a scheme that fits and finding a chemistry among multiple vibrant personalities on the roster.
“It’s like fine-tuning a Ferrari,” Underwood said. “It takes a little bit here and there. It’s not just one thing, but we are becoming more connected and playing for a purpose that’s bigger than themselves individually. It’s about the team.”