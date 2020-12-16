CHAMPAIGN — Nothing inconspicuous about that Kofi Cockburn performance.
The Illinois sophomore center can have nights where the numbers are there — the points, the rebounds — but sometimes there’s a feel of what could have been with just a little bit more from the 7-foot, 285-pound specimen.
That’s why Illinois coach Brad Underwood keeps asking for more from Cockburn.
And more and more. So a kind of quiet 19-point performance in Braggin’ Rights was “inconspicuous” in Underwood’s estimation.
Cockburn dropping a career-high 33 points plus 13 rebounds for good measure in Tuesday night’s 92-65 blowout of Minnesota at State Farm Center to start Big Ten play?
“Dominant,” Underwood said. “Dominant. Pretty good night. Dominant. Especially when you factor in he’s 12 of 15 from the field and the fouls he put on people.”
Illinois’ intention was clear from the opening tip Tuesday night. Cockburn’s matchup with Minnesota center Liam Robbins was one the Illini thought they could exploit.
That Cockburn was able to draw two early fouls on the Gophers’ 7-footer only compounded Minnesota’s issues in trying to slow him down.
“He’s the best big in the country, I believe,” Illinois senior guard Trent Frazier said. “When we get out in transition and he’s in that paint sealing for position, we try to throw the ball in there 99 percent of the time. We see his numbers when he’s in position to be successful to score baskets.
“I thought everyone did a good job to keep feeding him and trying to find him because he obviously had an advantage down there. That’s our offense. I starts with him and our other bigs.”
One word was repeated from the Illinois bench throughout Tuesday night’s game and directed at Cockburn. Motor.
It was Cockburn’s constant reminder to chase rebounds and loose balls. To stay active in the post even if there wasn’t an entry pass early in a possession. To keep running the floor in transition.
“Not letting him lapse mentally by constantly talking about and referring to motor so he goes all the time,” Underwood said was the goal. “It’s amazing what happens when you play hard. The game just kind of finds you, and it found him (Tuesday).
“Kofi’s got unbelievable pride. He’s an unbelievable listener. He wants to continually grow his game.”
Cockburn went to work against Robbins. Then the backups bigs Minnesota had to turn to when its starter —making his Big Ten debut after transferring from Drake this offseason — had two fouls before the first media timeout.
“It didn’t matter who was in the game,” Underwood said. “We were going to try to establish that. Obviously, Robbins impacts that team dramatically on the offensive side. We saw that with his two early threes. Yet, the one thing that happens in the Big Ten is you don’t play all-time offense.
“You have to go guard somebody at the other end and defend. We felt like that could be a matchup that was great for us. Kofi was very, very good.”
Cockburn did enjoy his opportunity to work against Robbins. The Gophers’ center can match him — mostly — in size at 7 feet and 245 pounds. He is also an effective shot blocker.
It’s a different experience, though, than posting up smaller defenders and allows Cockburn to go deep into his bag of post moves.
“You take advantage of undersized players and just go and use your power and try to finish over them,” Cockburn said. “Bigger opponents give you the opportunity to use your skill. You’re able to take your time, basically. I just focused on getting to my spot. Those are the shots I practice every day. I get up a lot of reps with those shots, and that’s why I’m capable of making them right now. Bigger opponents, it’s not easier, but it gives me the opportunity to use my skill and be slower and be more thorough with my moves.”
Cockburn hit plenty of moves against Robbins and Co. on Tuesday night.
Hook shots. Drop step jumpers.
Not to mention all the times he dunked on the Gophers’ heads.
“I don’t really add anything,” Cockburn said about his post repertoire. “I was always capable of doing that. It was just about practicing it, putting up more shots in the gym.”