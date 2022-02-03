CHAMPAIGN — Wisconsin’s Johnny Davis picked up some real momentum as a leading national player of the year candidate through January.
It wasn’t misplaced either. Davis averaged 22.1 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists in eight games last month. The hype for the Badgers’ sophomore was real.
Kofi Cockburn delivered a message Wednesday night. The Illinois center made it clear nothing about the national player of the year race is set in stone. And that statement was made with 37 points on 16 of 19 shooting and 12 rebounds, as Cockburn out-dueled Davis in an 80-67 Illini victory.
The State Farm center crowd of 6,579 — a bit more robust than expected given the miserable winter weather — serenaded Cockburn off the floor at the final buzzer with chants of “MVP!” It wasn’t exactly a misnomer.
“I think Kofi showed who Kofi is,” said Illinois guard Jacob Grandison, who added 14 points, seven rebounds and four assists and was the other Illini in double figures. “Every time he catches the ball I expect something good to happen.”
Plenty good happened against Wisconsin when Cockburn got the ball. Even with the Badgers giving their bigs, Steven Crowl and Chris Vogt, some help with a consistent double team.
“You try to minimize how many touches he can get and where he gets it,” Wisconsin coach Greg Gard said. “Ball pressure and where you can get help from. It’s what everyone else is trying to do as well."
Trying and not always succeeding. Not that Cockburn isn’t used to that defensive approach by now.
“It’s about knowing how to deal with it,” Cockburn said. “Having patience. Not rushing shots. It’s about reading the defense, being composed, not rushing and not turning the ball over.”
But Wednesday’s win against the Badgers was more than just Illinois’ 7-footer reinforcing his claim as a legitimate national player of the year candidate. More than just another top 25 win for No. 18 Illinois (16-5, 9-2 Big Ten). It both secured the Illini alone atop the Big Ten standings and gave them another Quad I win.
"We worked really hard to get in first place, and we've got to work even harder to stay in first place," Grandison said.
The Quad I win might wind up more important. Illinois had just two Quad I wins, which is a determining factor in NCAA tournament seeding, heading into Wednesday’s game. The Illini missed opportunities in that vein at Marquette and at home against both Arizona and Purdue — losing those three games by a combined 13 points.
“There was emphasis on this game,” Cockburn said. “We were both tied for first place. It was preparing for what we want to be in the future. We want to be in the (NCAA) tournament. We want to win the tournament, ultimately."