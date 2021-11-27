CHAMPAIGN — Wanting to get the ball to Kofi Cockburn wasn’t a question Friday night for Illinois. The 7-foot, 285-pound center had a distinct size advantage on any UT Rio Grande Valley player.
It was even more imperative given Trent Frazier (left knee) and Andre Curbelo (neck) were on the bench in street clothes and Jacob Grandison (flu) at home recuperating. Illinois was shorthanded — down some scorers — and production from Cockburn in the post was going to move beyond a desired outcome and into a necessity.
Cockburn came through.
Big time. The Illinois junior scored a career-high 38 points, added 10 rebounds for his second straight double-double and helped lead No. 14 Illinois to a 94-85 victory in front of 12,782 fans at State Farm Center.
“We had a size advantage,” Underwood said. “I was going to roll with Kofi because they couldn’t stop him. We needed all the points we could get.”
UTRGV had some early success in keeping the ball out of the post and out of Cockburn’s hands. Entry passes were a problem for Illinois until Cockburn wore down the Vaqueros, who dressed just seven players.
“We did everything we could,” UTRGV coach Matt Figger said. “We tried to throw the kitchen sink at him. He’s a First Team All-American for a reason. He’s the closest thing I’ve seen since Shaquille O’Neal and Stanley Roberts played at LSU.
“A guy like that, he is a dominant, dominant basketball player. He instilled his will on us. We fought him as much as we could. We don’t have the manpower, and there’s going to be a lot of other teams that don’t have the manpower to fight him.”
Cockburn’s certainly unlike anyone Illinois guard Alfonso Plummer has ever played with. The Utah transfer said as much. Succinctly.
“No,” Plummer said after dropping 30 points of his own against UTRGV. That made Cockburn and Plummer the first pair of Illini teammates to score 30-plus since Andy Kaufmann (46) and Deon Thomas (34) did so in a 120-116 double overtime home win against Milwaukee on Dec. 3, 1990.
“He’s the toughest and biggest guy I’ve ever played with,” Plummer continued.
All that toughness and physicality might have gone to waste, though, if Illinois continued to struggle to get Cockburn the ball. It was touch and go early before some high-low action between Cockburn and Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk changed the game.
“It wasn’t hard to get the ball to Kofi, yet we had some problems early just post passing,” Underwood said. “Ben changed all that.”
Bosmans-Verdonk finished with six assists and Cockburn said he knew he could trust the Belgian forward finding him in those situations.
“He’s been my roommate for three years. He was going to make the right play and find me,” Cockburn said. “Ben’s a stud. I feel like Ben’s one of those players if you tell him to do something, he’s going to get the job done. He’s one of those guys it doesn’t matter what he’s doing. He’s going to play hard and make the right plays.”