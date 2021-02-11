CHAMPAIGN — Two trophies are awarded at the end of the college basketball season to the top player in the country. Illinois' Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn are now candidates for both.
The Illini duo was named to the Naismith Trophy midseason team Thursday, which comes just more than a month after both Cockburn and Dosunmu wound up on the midseason watch list for the Wooden Award. Ten semifinalists will be chosen from the midseason group of 30 on March 4.
Dosunmu is averaging 21.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists this season while shooting 48.6 percent overall, 41.1 percent from three-point range and 82.7 percent at the free throw line. The 6-foot-5 junior forward is the only player in the country putting up at least 21 points, six rebounds and five assists per game.
Cockburrn is averaging 17.2 points and 10.4 rebounds this season. The 7-foot sophomore center is second nationally with 13 double-doubles on the season, while he ranks sixth in the country shooting 67 percent from the field.
The Illinois duo accounted for a quarter of the Big Ten players on the Naismith Trophy midseason team. They were joined by Minnesota guard Marcus Carr, Michigan center Hunter Dickinson, Iowa center Luka Garza, Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell and Purdue forward Trevion Williams.
Naismith Trophy midseason team
Jose Alvarado - Sr. - G - Georgia Tech (ACC)
Charles Bassey - Jr. - C - Western Kentucky (C-USA)
Jared Butler - Jr. - G - Baylor (Big 12)
Marcus Carr - Jr. - G -Minnesota (Big Ten)
Justin Champagnie - So. - F - Pitt (ACC)
Kofi Cockburn - So. - C - Illinois (Big Ten)
Derek Culver - Jr. - F - West Virginia (Big 12)
Cade Cunningham - Fr. - G - Oklahoma State (Big 12)
Oscar da Silva - Sr. - F - Stanford (Pac-12)
Hunter Dickinson - Fr. - C - Michigan (Big Ten)
Ayo Dosunmu - Jr. - G - Illinois (Big Ten)
Luka Garza - Sr. - C - Iowa (Big Ten)
Collin Gillespie - Sr. - G - Villanova (Big East)
Quentin Grimes - Jr. - G - Houston (AAC)
Trayce Jackson-Davis - So. - F - Indiana (Big Ten)
Herbert Jones - Sr. - F/G - Alabama (SEC)
Carlik Jones - Sr. - G - Louisville (ACC)
Corey Kispert - Sr. - F - Gonzaga (WCC)
Cameron Krutwig - Sr. - C - Loyola-Chicago (MVC)
E.J. Liddell - So. - F - Ohio State (Big Ten)
Sandro Mamukelashvili - Sr. - F - Seton Hall (Big East)
Mac McClung - Jr. - G - Texas Tech (Big 12)
Davion Mitchell - Jr. - G - Baylor (Big 12)
Evan Mobley - Fr. - F - USC (Pac-12)
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl - So. - F - Villanova (Big East)
Jalen Suggs - Fr. - G - Gonzaga (WCC)
Cameron Thomas - Fr. - G - LSU (SEC)
Drew Timme - So. - F - Gonzaga (WCC)
Trevion Williams - Jr. - F - Purdue (Big Ten)
Marcus Zegarowski - Jr. - G - Creighton (Big East)