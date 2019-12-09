CHAMPAIGN — Kofi Cockburn was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week for the third time in five weeks Monday by the conference. The Illinois center averaged 16 points and six rebounds in losses to Miami and Maryland to claim his fourth total award. He also has one Big Ten Player of the Week honor.
Cockburn is the first Illini to earn three Freshman of the Week awards in a single season. The 7-footer out of Kingston, Jamaica, also shot 80 percent from the field and 89 percent from the free throw line in last week's two games.
Cockburn matched his career high with 23 points against Miami and was a perfect 8 of 8 from the field. It was his third 20-point game of the season. He capped his award-winning week with nine points and eight rebounds against Maryland.