CHAMPAIGN — Kofi Cockburn dominated parts of two halves last week against Minnesota and only needed one to turn the tide two days later against Maryland. Two Illinois wins. Two standout performances from the Illini junior center.
Cockburn was rewarded for that level of play Monday by being named Co-Big Ten Player of the Week along with Wisconsin sophomore guard Johnny Davis. Cockburn averaged 26 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks in the two Illinois wins, while Davis helped the Badgers go 3-0 last week by putting up 27.3 points, 10 rebounds and three assists per game.
Cockburn posted a double-double in both Illinois wins last week. He scored 29 points and added 10 rebounds, four blocks, two assists and two steals in just 24 minutes. The bulk of Cockburn's 23 points and 18 rebounds against Maryland came in the second half, where he had 16 points and outrebounded the Terrapins by himself 15-10.
Monday's award was the third of Cockburn's career and second this season. He was also named Big Ten Player of the Week on Dec. 27.