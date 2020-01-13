CHAMPAIGN — Illinois center Kofi Cockburn was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week for the sixth time Monday. Cockburn nearly has as many freshman of the week honors as the rest of the conference combined, with Indiana big man Trayce Jackson-Davis next with four.
Cockburn's latest honor came after he averaged 13 points, 11.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in Illinois' wins against Wisconsin and Rutgers. He posted his seventh double-double of the season — a new Illini record for a freshman — with 11 points and 17 rebounds in Saturday's come-from-behind victory against Rutgers. The 17 rebounds tied his career high, which is also Illinois' single-game freshman record.
Cockburn has one Big Ten Player of the Week honor to go with his freshman-only awards. This week's adds to his school record for honors dating back to the 2010-11 season when the Big Ten started honoring a weekly top freshman. Cockburn is also within one Big Ten Freshman of the Week honor of tying Ohio State's D'Angelo Russell, who is the all-time record holder in conference history with seven.