CHAMPAIGN — Kofi Cockburn's 25-point, 14-rebound performance in Illinois' Braggin' Rights win against Missouri marked the Illini center's fifth straight double-double and seventh of the season. It also earned Cockburn his first Big Ten Player of the Week honor this season the conference announced Monday.
Cockburn shot 9 of 15 from the field in Illinois' Braggin' Rights 88-63 win — one of eight Big Ten games last week before the holiday — and added two steals and one assist to his stat line. That game also marked Cockburn's inclusion in the national statistical leaders given he's now played in 75 percent of Illinois' games. The Kingston, Jamaica, native is the only player in the country to currently rank in the top 10 in scoring (XX) and rebounding (XX rpg), and his performance against Missouri was the fourth 20-point, 10-rebound game of his career.
Cockburn's Big Ten honor was the second of his career and the first for Illinois this season. Ayo Dosunmu was the last Illini to be named Big Ten player of the Week (Feb. 8).
Michigan State guard Max Christie was also named Big Ten Freshman of the Week on Monday for the third time this season. The Rolling Meadows grad and 2021 News-Gazette All-State Player of the Year put up 17 points, four rebounds, one assist and one block in the Spartans' 90-78 win against Oakland.