About a half-hour before Illinois men's basketball was set to play its first game on its trip to Italy on Tuesday, the team announced that freshman center Kofi Cockburn and senior guard Andres Feliz wouldn't play in the game.
The reason?
Visa issues, according to the team, with both not on the flight the rest of their teammates made that arrived in Milan.
Pregame note : Fighting Illini senior Andres Feliz & freshman Kofi Cockburn were unable to travel with the team on its Aug. 4 flight to Milan, Italy, due to visa issues and will miss Illinois’ opening game of its 4-game tour today vs CUS Insubria.— Illinois Basketball (@IlliniMBB) August 6, 2019
Cockburn, a 7-foot, 290-pound four-star prospect, is originally from Jamaica. Feliz, who played last season at Illinois after transferring in from a junior college in Florida, is originally from the Dominican Republic.
The team arrived Monday morning in Milan. But Feliz and Cockburn are still in Miami, with assistant coach Jamall Walker there with them, according to 247sports.
The Illini left Champaign for Chicago on Sunday and flew from Chicago to Miami before making the flight to Milan.
Illinois is set to play CUS Insubria at noon on Tuesday in its first game in Italy. Other games on the docket for the Illini are at 1 p.m. on Wednesday against the Gazzada All-Stars in Milan, 1 p.m. on Friday against the Livorno All-Stars in Florence and at noon on Saturday against the Netherlands National B Team in Rome.