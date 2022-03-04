CHAMPAIGN — Kofi Cockburn was named one of five finalists for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award on Friday. It's the second season in a row the Illinois big man has been a finalist for the honor awarded to the nation's best center.
The other finalists include Auburn's Walker Kessler, UConn's Adama Sanogo, Gonzaga's Drew Timme and Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe.
"This is a tremendous crop of student-athletes that are each deserving of winning this award," Abdul-Jabbar said in an official release. "It'll be a lot of fun to watch these young men play their hardest when the stakes at their highest as we come into the home stretch of the season."
Cockburn is the only player in the country averaging at least 20 points and 10 rebounds this season. The 7-foot Illini center was also named on the Wooden Award late season top 20 watch list and to the Naismith Trophy midseason team. Those awards go to the best player player in the country.
Cockburn ranks 11th in the nation in scoring at 21 points per game and is 10th in rebounding at 10.5 rebounds per game. The Kingston, Jamaica, native is also 10th in the country in field goal percentage at 60.1 percent, and he has 14 double-doubles this season despite missing five games.
The Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award has been awarded every year since 2015. The other winners, in order, were Wisconsin's Frank Kaminsky, Utah's Jakob Poeltl, Gonzaga's Przemek Karnowski, Seton Hall's Angel Delgado, Wisconsin's Ethan Happ and Iowa's Luka Garza (twice).