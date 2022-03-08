CHAMPAIGN — The run of postseason honors for Kofi Cockburn has begun. The Illinois junior center was named to both the Associated Press All-Big Ten First Team and All-Big Ten First Team on Tuesday after leading the Illini to a 22-8 season and a share of the Big Ten title.
Cockburn, who averaged career highs in scoring and rebounding at 21 points and 10.6 rebounds per game this season, was a unanimous selection by Big Ten coaches and media for the league's honors. He was not a unanimous pick, however, in the AP honors.
The first team for both the Big Ten's own awards and the AP's were identical. Cockburn was joined on the first team by Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis, Purdue guard Jaden Ivey, Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell and Iowa forward Keegan Murray. Davis, Ivey and Murray were the unanimous selections by the AP, while only Cockburn and Murray were unanimous picks in the league's awards.
Illinois senior guard Trent Frazier also earned second team honors both from the AP and the conference. The 6-foot-2 senior guard put up 12.1 points, four assists and two rebounds per game this season, while doubling as the Illini’s top perimeter defender. Frazier was a unanimous second team selection by Big Ten coaches and media for the league awards.
The AP All-Big Ten Second Team also featured Rutgers guard Ron Harper Jr., Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, Purdue center Zach Edey and Michigan center Hunter Dickinson. The only difference for the league award was Wisconsin guard Brad Davison also being honored as a sixth player.
Alfonso Plummer was named an All-Big Ten Third Team honoree in his first season at Illinois. The Utah transfer guard is averaging 15.1 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 41.7 percent from three-point range this season. The Fajardo, Puerto Rico, native was picked by both the Big Ten media and coaches.
The rest of the Big Ten coaches' third team included Purdue forward Trevion Williams, Nebraska guard Bryce McGowens, Ohio State guard Malaki Branham, Rutgers guard Geo Baker and Michigan State forward Gabe Brown. Davison was a third team pick by the media.
The list of All-Big Ten honorable mention selections by the league media and coaches included: Indiana's Xavier Johnson and Race Thompson, Iowa's Jordan Bohannon, Maryland's Fatts Russell and Erica Ayala, Michigan's Eli Brooks, Michigan State's Brown and Malik Hall, Minnesota's Jamison Battle and Payton Willis, Northwestern's Pete Nance, Penn State's John Harrar, Purdue's Sasha Stefanovic, Rutgers' Baker, Caleb McConnell, Clifford Omoruyi and Paul Mulcahy and Wisconsin's Tyler Wahl.
Two of the three AP All-Big Ten individual awards wound up in Madison, Wis. Davis was named AP Big Ten Player of the Year, and the Badgers’ Greg Gard was named AP Big Ten Coach of the Year. The third individual honor went to McGowens as AP Newcomer of the Year.
Davis was also the Big Ten Player of the Year via the conference awards. McConnell was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year by the coaches, and Williams was named Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year by the coaches. Gard was again named Big Ten Coach of the Year by the league media.
Branham was named Big Ten Freshman of the Year by both the league media and coaches. He was joined on the All-Freshman Team, which was picked by the Big Ten coaches, by McGowens, Michigan State guard Max Christie, Michigan forward Moussa Diabate and Wisconsin guard Chucky Hepburn.
Frazier was named to the All-Big Ten Defensive Team for the second season in a row. The Illini guard was joined by McConnell, obviously, and then Liddell, Jackson-Davis and Purdue guard Eric Hunter Jr.
Beat writer Scott Richey’s AP All-Big Ten ballot
First Team
Jaden Ivey, Purdue
Johnny Davis, Wisconsin
Keegan Murray, Iowa
E.J. Liddell, Ohio State
Kofi Cockburn, Illinois
Second Team
Trent Frazier, Illinois
Ron Harper Jr., Rutgers
Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana
Hunter Dickinson, Michigan
Zach Edey, Purdue
Coach of the Year
Brad Underwood, Illinois
Player of the Year
Kofi Cockburn, Illinois
Newcomer of the Year
Malaki Branham, Ohio State
AP All-Big Ten voting panel: Chris Basnett, Lincoln Journal Star; Mike DeCourcy, Sporting News, Big Ten Network, Fox Sports; Dave Eanet, WGN Radio, Chicago; Brian Fonseca, New Jersey Advance Media; Marcus Fuller, Minneapolis Star Tribune; Adam Jardy, Columbus Dispatch; Mike Hlas, Cedar Rapids (Iowa) Gazette; Stephen Jones, Penn State Sports Network; Andrew Kahn, MLive.com (Ann Arbor, Michigan); Ryan McFadden, Baltimore Sun; Zach Osterman, Indianapolis Star; Jim Polzin, Madison.com (Madison, Wisconsin); Scott Richey, Champaign (Illinois) News-Gazette; Dylan Sinn, Fort Wayne (Indiana) Journal Gazette; Chris Solari, Detroit Free Press.
