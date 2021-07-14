CHAMPAIGN — Kofi Cockburn will decide between a return to Illinois or a transfer to Kentucky or Florida State on Friday. The All-American center announced his top three on social media Wednesday afternoon.
Cockburn returning to Illinois would be a serious boost to the Illini going into the 2021-22 season. The 7-foot, 285-pound center went from Big Ten Freshman of the Year to consensus Second Team All-American as a sophomore in Champaign. While Illinois added Florida transfer forward Omar Payne in April, Cockburn would seriously elevate the Illini frontcourt.
Multiple reports out of Kentucky on Wednesday said the Wildcats were out of the running for Cockburn before he included them in his top three. Former Illinois assistants Orlando Antigua and Chin Coleman both now work for John Calipari and created the link to the blue blood program. Kentucky already added one transfer big ahead of next season in West Virginia's Oscar Tshiebwe.
Florida State only publicly emerged as an option Wednesday. Seminoles' coach Leonard Hamilton has a history of recruiting — and utilizing — 7-footers. Florida State currently has two on its roster in Tanor Nagom and JUCO transfer Naheem McLeod in addition to the 6-11 duo of Quincy Ballard and incoming freshman John Butler Jr.