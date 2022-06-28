CHAMPAIGN — Kofi Cockburn winning the Dike Eddleman Male Athlete of the Year marks the third straight year a men's basketball player has earned the coveted honor by the University of Illinois.
Olivia Howell winning the Eddleman Female Athlete of the Year for the second straight year puts the Illini distance runner in elite company, becoming the ninth Illini women's athlete to win the accolade in consecutive years since it was first handed out to women in 1977.
The UI announced both of those honors on Tuesday, with Illinois head coaches and the Division of Intercollegiate Athletics executive staff voting on the awards.
Cockburn averaged 20.9 points and 10.6 rebounds this past season for the Illini en route to becoming a consensus First Team All-American, with First-Team honors bestowed upon the 7-foot, 290-pound center by The Associated Press, NABC, USBWA, Sporting News, The Athletic, Sports Illustrated, USA Today, Field of 68 and College Hoops Today.
He was also on the Wooden Award All-American Team and was a finalist for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year award. Cockburn did not get drafted in the NBA draft last Thursday night, but signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Utah Jazz as he tries to make the Jazz roster now as an undrafted free agent.
Cockburn is the 20th Illini men's basketball player to win the Eddleman Award since it first began in 1940 and continues the trend among recent men's basketball recipients after Ayo Dosunmu won the honor in 2020 and 2021.
Howell had another banner track and field season with the Illini. The junior from Solon, Ohio, earned First Team Indoor All-American honors in the mile and Second-Team Outdoor All-American plaudits in the 1,500-meter run.
Howell finished fifth in the indoor mile at the NCAA Championships with a time of 4:36.86 and placed ninth in the outdoor 1,500 with a season-best time of 4:12.22. A First Team All-Big Ten recipient in both the indoor and outdoor seasons, Howell won Big Ten titles in the indoor mile and the outdoor 1,500.
Howell is the sixth female track and field athlete to repeat as the Eddleman winner and 20th recipient overall from track and field.