CHAMPAIGN — Brad Underwood had a simple message for Kofi Cockburn at halftime of Thursday night’s game against Maryland.
Cockburn had spent the final 101/2 minutes of the first half on the bench with two fouls.
Underwood said he had shifted his typical auto-sit strategy of players picking up two early fouls for Cockburn, Trent Frazier and Da’Monte Williams.
But the types of fouls Cockburn was whistled for and how the game was being officiated left the Illinois coach leery of playing his preseason All-American center in this particular scenario.
The second half was going to be different. Had to be different if Illinois wanted to extend its win streak to four games, stay undefeated in Big Ten play and not let a special night honoring former All-American Ayo Dosunmu end with a home loss.
Hence a word of warning from coach to player before Cockburn went out for the second half.
“Get loose,” Underwood said he told Cockburn. “Really, that simple. Get loose, big boy. We’re coming.”
And come Illinois did for all Cockburn had to offer in the second half. The 7-foot, 285-pound center played all 20 minutes and had 16 of his 23 points and 15 of his 18 rebounds to flip a halftime deficit into a much-needed 76-64 victory against the Terrapins in front of 12,981 fans at State Farm Center.
“Kofi’s second half was just dominant,” Underwood said. “That’s what Kofi can do.”
Playing without Cockburn for most of the first half illustrated how important the Kingston, Jamaica, native has become beyond how much he scores for the Illini (11-3, 4-0 Big Ten).
Cockburn has a gravitational pull when it comes to opposing defenses. The attention he draws creates better opportunities for his teammates. Just ask Maryland (8-6, 0-3) as the Terrapins and interim coach Danny Manning saw the end of a four-game win streak at State Farm Center.
“It put a lot of pressure on us,” Illinois senior guard Frazier said. “With all the good shooters we have, we kind of tend to stay outside and shoot a lot of threes. We don’t go inside as much. We’ve got to do a better job of trying to get to the free-throw line while he’s out and maintaining that lead.”
Illinois led by 14 points when Cockburn went to the bench with two fouls and 10:34 remaining in the first half. Maryland used his absence to put together a 27-9 run and take a 34-30 lead into halftime.
“I’m more disappointed we didn’t play very well in that stretch with any rhythm offensively,” Underwood said of that stretch. “We’ve got to get better at that. I thought the ball became stagnant. I thought we got good looks, but we shot them out of rhythm.”
Cockburn had to sit and watch it happen.
“I know what it is,” he said. “It’s either I sit on the bench or come in and risk getting another foul and sitting out in the second half. … It’s always tough — especially when the lead is going down and they took the lead. I was watching these guys struggle a little bit, wishing I could be out there. But it’s not about being negative and holding your head down. It’s about preparing for what’s next.
“Coach told me at half he’s not taking me out of the game. I had to mentally prepare for that knowing I’m not coming out. I had to make sure I control my breathing and talk to these guys every time I can and basically give all my effort.”
Cockburn’s full effort yielded his seventh consecutive double-double and ninth overall this season. Illinois went to him early in the second half (the first shot was his) and often (he was 6 of 8 from the field).
“Whatever it takes to win,” said Frazier, who played a key role in helping Illinois improve to 7-1 at State Farm Center this season with 16 points. “If we want to win, we need to throw that ball in there to Kofi. … I know it’s a foul or a bucket every time. Why would you not want to throw the ball to the best big in the country? The first option in our offense is Kofi.”