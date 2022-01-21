CHAMPAIGN — Illinois will be without Kofi Cockburn for Friday's game at Maryland with the All-American center in concussion protocol, per a team spokesman. The 7-footer did not make the trip to College Park, Md., with the No. 17 Illini.
Cockburn's concussion is the latest travail for Illinois (13-4, 6-1 Big Ten), which has dealt with injury, illness and Cockburn's season-opening suspension in 2021-22. Sophomore point guard Andre Curbelo just returned after missing 11 consecutive games with post-concussion issues.
Cockburn played a key role in Illinois' 76-64 home win against Maryland earlier this month despite spending the final 10 1/2 minutes of the first half on the bench with two fouls. He came back strong in the second half and finished with 23 points and 18 rebounds.
Illinois will have to turn to Omar Payne and Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk in lieu of Cockburn in the rematch against Maryland. Payne had his breakout game of the season in the Illini's win at Nebraska, and Bosmans-Verdonk did the same in Monday's double overtime loss to Purdue with Cockburn in foul trouble.