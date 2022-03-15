CHAMPAIGN — Illinois' Kofi Cockburn was named an Associated Press First Team All-American on Tuesday. The 7-foot, 285-pound center was one of three Big Ten players chosen along with Iowa's Keegan Murray and Wisconsin's Johnny Davis. Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe and Kansas' Ochai Agbaji rounded out the first team.
Cockburn is not just Illinois' second consecutive AP First Team All-American. He's also just the second in program history after Ayo Dosunmu broke through last season. Cockburn has also earned All-American honors this season from Sporting News, Sports Illustrated, Field of 68 and College Hoops Today.
Cockburn has followed up his Second Team All-American honors last season with an even more dominant junior season. The Kingston, Jamaica, native is the only player in the country averaging at least 20 points (21.1 ppg) and 10 rebounds (10.6 rpg) this season. A finalist for both the Wooden Award and Naismith Award — given annually to the nation's top player — Cockburn ranks 10th nationally in rebounding and 11th nationally in scoring.
AP All-Americans
First Team
Ochai Agbaji, Kansas
Kofi Cockburn, Illinois
Johnny Davis, Wisconsin
Keegan Murray, Iowa
Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky
Second Team
Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga
Jaden Ivey, Purdue
Bennedict Mathurin, Arizona
Jabari Smith, Auburn
Drew Timme, Gonzaga
Third Team
James Akinjo, Baylor
Paolo Banchero, Duke
Collin Gillespie, Villanova
Walker Kessler, Auburn
E.J. Liddell, Ohio State
JD Notae, Arkansas
