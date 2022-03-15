Listen to this article

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois' Kofi Cockburn was named an Associated Press First Team All-American on Tuesday. The 7-foot, 285-pound center was one of three Big Ten players chosen along with Iowa's Keegan Murray and Wisconsin's Johnny Davis. Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe and Kansas' Ochai Agbaji rounded out the first team.

Cockburn is not just Illinois' second consecutive AP First Team All-American. He's also just the second in program history after Ayo Dosunmu broke through last season. Cockburn has also earned All-American honors this season from Sporting News, Sports Illustrated, Field of 68 and College Hoops Today.

Cockburn has followed up his Second Team All-American honors last season with an even more dominant junior season. The Kingston, Jamaica, native is the only player in the country averaging at least 20 points (21.1 ppg) and 10 rebounds (10.6 rpg) this season. A finalist for both the Wooden Award and Naismith Award — given annually to the nation's top player — Cockburn ranks 10th nationally in rebounding and 11th nationally in scoring. 

AP All-Americans

First Team

Ochai Agbaji, Kansas

Kofi Cockburn, Illinois

Johnny Davis, Wisconsin

Keegan Murray, Iowa

Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky

Second Team

Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga

Jaden Ivey, Purdue

Bennedict Mathurin, Arizona

Jabari Smith, Auburn

Drew Timme, Gonzaga

Third Team

James Akinjo, Baylor

Paolo Banchero, Duke

Collin Gillespie, Villanova

Walker Kessler, Auburn

E.J. Liddell, Ohio State

JD Notae, Arkansas

Beat writer Scott Richey's AP All-American ballot

First Team

Johnny Davis, Wisconsin

Ochai Agbaji, Kansas

Keegan Murray, Iowa

Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky

Kofi Cockburn, Illinois

Second Team

JD Notae, Arkansas

David Roddy, Colorado State

E.J. Liddell, Ohio State

Jabari Smith, Auburn

Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga 

Third Team

Jaden Ivey, Purdue

Alondes Williams, Wake Forest

Bennedict Mathurin, Arizona

Paolo Banchero, Duke

Johni Broome, Morehead State

Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

College/Prep Sports Reporter

