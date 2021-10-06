CHAMPAIGN — Kofi Cockburn’s decision to return to Illinois for the 2021-22 college basketball season did more than just raise the Illini’s chances for another special season. It also put the 7-foot, 285-pound center in line to bag a slew of preseason honors.
The first came Wednesday, with Cockburn named the Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year after a vote by the conference media. Cockburn earned 11 of the 28 votes and was the only player to earn double-digit votes.
Cockburn was also named on 27 of 28 ballots for the preseason All-Big Ten team — again the top vote getter. Joining Cockburn on the team were Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell, Michigan center Hunter Dickinson, Purdue guard Jaden Ivey and Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis. Illini guard Andre Curbelo was among the seven other players receiving votes.
The collection of 28 beat writers from across the Big Ten also voted on a preseason poll, ranking all 14 teams. Illinois was third in the poll behind Michigan and Purdue after receiving three first-place votes. The Wolverines and Boilermakers tied with 373 points, but Michigan got the top spot after receiving 13 first-place votes to Purdue’s 12.
The other preseason honor voted upon by the Big Ten media was preseason Freshman of the Year. Michigan’s Caleb Houston received 20 of 28 votes to win in a landslide. Michigan State’s Max Christie — the 2021 News-Gazette All-State Player of the Year — was second with seven votes, and Nebraska’s Bryce McGowens received the only other vote.
Big Ten preseason poll
TEAM PTS
1. Michigan (13) 373
2. Purdue (12) 373
3. Illinois (3) 320
4. Ohio State 316
5. Maryland 269
6. Michigan State 262
7. Indiana 219
8. Rutgers 208
9. Iowa 150
10. Wisconsin 149
11. Nebraska 105
T12. Northwestern 81
T12. Penn State 81
14. Minnesota 34
Big Ten preseason Player of the Year
PLAYER VOTES
Kofi Cockburn, Illinois 11
Jaden Ivey, Purdue 5
E.J. Liddell, Ohio State 4
Hunter Dickinson, Michigan 3
Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana 3
Trevion Williams, Purdue 2
Big Ten preseason Freshman of the Year
PLAYER VOTES Caleb Houstan, Michigan 20
Max Christie, Michigan State 7
Bryce McGowens, Nebraska 1
Preseason All-Big Ten
PLAYER VOTES
Kofi Cockburn, Illinois 27
E.J. Liddell, Ohio State 26
Hunter Dickinson, Michigan 25
Jaden Ivey, Purdue 21
Trayce Jackson-Davis 20
Also receiving votes: Trevion Williams, Purdue (10); Eric Ayala, Maryland (4); Andre Curbelo, Illinois (2); DeVante’ Jones, Michigan (2); Geo Baker, Rutgers (1); Ron Harper Jr., Rutgers (1); Caleb Houstan, Michigan (1).
Scott Richey’s ballots
Preseason poll
1. Illinois
2. Purdue
3. Michigan
4. Ohio State
5. Indiana
6. Michigan State
7. Maryland
8. Rutgers
9. Iowa
10. Wisconsin
11. Northwestern
12. Nebraska
13. Penn State
14. Minnesota
Preseason Player of the Year — Kofi Cockburn, Illinois
Preseason Freshman of the Year — Max Christie, Michigan State
Preseason All-Big Ten — Kofi Cockburn, Illinois; E.J Liddell, Ohio State; Hunter Dickinson, Michigan; Trevion Williams, Purdue; Andre Curbelo, Illinois