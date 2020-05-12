CHAMPAIGN — Kofi Cockburn claimed Big Ten Freshman of the Year honors at the end of the 2019-20 basketball season. A leg up, certainly, when it came time for Illinois to announce its top male freshman athlete Tuesday.
And Cockburn did, in fact, take home the Illini honor. The 7-foot, 290-pound center beat out fellow freshmen Connor McCool (gymnastics), Danny Braunagel (wrestling), Jason Thormo (track and field), Jack Roberts (cross country), Jerry Ji (golf) and Casey Washington (football).
Kofi Cockburn is the Male Freshman of the Year! Congratulations, @kxng_alpha! #Illini | #OskeeAwards pic.twitter.com/wLAvstOCFw— Illinois Athletics (@IlliniAthletics) May 12, 2020
Cockburn started all 31 games in his freshman season and finished second on the team in scoring, averaging 13.3 points to go with 8.8 rebounds per game (an Illinois freshman record). The Kingston, Jamaica, native also tied for 41st nationally — and fifth among freshmen with Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis — with 12 double-doubles.