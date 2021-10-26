Another sign Illinois basketball is back in the national college basketball conversation?
A second straight year with an Associated Press preseason All-American selection, with Kofi Cockburn following Ayo Dosunmu. Beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey breaks down the five honorees:
Kofi Cockburn
Illinois
Cockburn’s return to Illinois is a key reason the Illini are No. 11 in the preseason AP Top 25. The 7-foot, 285-pound center, who was a consensus Second Team All-American last season after averaging 17.7 points and 9.5 rebounds.
Drew Timme
Gonzaga
Timme was the only unanimous selection for the preseason All-American team. The 6-10, 235-pound forward was also a consensus Second Team All-American last season after averaging 19 points in helping Gonzaga to the national title game.
Johnny Juzang
UCLA
Juzang propelled UCLA’s run from the First Four to the Final Four last spring. The 6-6, 210-pound guard averaged 22.8 points per game in the NCAA tournament — a major upgrade from his regular season production for the Bruins.
Collin Gillespie
Villanova
Some late-season struggles and then a torn MCL that cost him the last five games of the year hurt his case for All-American honors last season. A super senior season gives the 6-3, 190-pound point guard one more shot as Villanova will lean on him.
Trayce Jackson-Davis Indiana
Talking the 6-foot-9, 245-pound forward into another season with the Hoosiers was Mike Woodson’s first big move in charge. Jackson-Davis averaged 19.1 points and nine rebounds in 2020-21 and expectations remain just as high.