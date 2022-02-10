CHAMPAIGN — College basketball hands out multiple national player of the year awards each season. Six are seen as the relative gold standard. Illinois junior center Kofi Cockburn has now been named to the midseason watch list for two of them.
Cockburn was named to the Naismith Trophy midseason team Thursday a week-and-a-half after appearing on the late season top 20 watch list for the Wooden Award.
Cockburn is the only player in the country averaging at least 20 points and 10 rebounds this season. The Illini 7-footer ranks seventh nationally in scoring (21.6 ppg) and fifth in rebounding (11.2 rpg), which puts him in the top 10 for both. No other player is in the top 25 of both lists.
Cockburn is second in the NCAA with eight games of 20-plus points and 10-plus rebounds, and he ranks ninth in the country with 12 double-doubles despite missing five games. Cockburn is also 12th nationally in field goal percentage at 60.2 percent.
Cockburn was one of 30 players named to the Naismith Trophy midseason list. Six other players from the Big Ten were included. The full list:
- Max Abmas, Oral Roberts
- Ochai Agbaji, Kansas
- James Akinjo, Baylor
- Armando Bacot, North Carolina
- Paulo Banchero, Duke
- Isaiah Brockington, Iowa State
- Kofi Cockburn, Illinois
- Johnny Davis, Wisconsin
- Kendric Davis, SMU
- Tari Eason, LSU
- Zach Edey, Purdue
- Collin Gillespie, Villanova
- Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga
- Jaden Ivey, Purdue
- Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana
- Johnny Juzang, UCLA
- Walker Kessler, Auburn
- Justin Lewis, Marquette
- E.J. Liddell, Ohio State
- Kenneth Lofton Jr., Louisiana Tech
- Bennedict Mathurin, Arizona
- Isaiah Mobley, USC
- Wendell Moore Jr., Duke
- Keegan Murray, Iowa
- Orlando Robinson, Fresno State
- David Roddy, Colorado State
- Jabari Smith, Auburn
- Drew Timme, Gonzaga
- Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky
- Alondes Williams, Wake Forest