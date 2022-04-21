CHAMPAIGN — Kofi Cockburn’s decision to return to Illinois last summer was about the legacy he could create for himself within the program.
Cockburn had already taken steps in that direction. His jersey was going to hang in the rafters at State Farm Center even if he hadn’t played his junior season in Champaign. But returning for the 2021-22 season was the chance to cement his place among the best to ever play at Illinois.
Mission accomplished.
Cockburn became a consensus First Team All-American this past season after earning consensus second-team honors the year prior. He added a Big Ten regular season championship to his haul after helping Illinois win the conference tournament title as a sophomore. And he got the Illini back to the NCAA tournament for a second straight season.
Cockburn had little left to prove in college basketball. The 7-foot, 285-pound center made that clear Wednesday when he announced he was entering the 2022 NBA draft and hiring an agent to mark the end of his Illinois career.
“I’m closing one of the most amazing chapters of my life,” Cockburn told ESPN on Wednesday. “I’m proud of what we accomplished, but I am not sure it can get much better than that. It’s a scary challenge now, and I’m excited to rise to the occasion and try and prove people wrong.
“I’m 100 percent in now. I’m not going back to college. I’m signing with agent Todd Ramasar. I’ve tested the waters enough. I’m 100 percent dedicated to going all the way.”
How far Cockburn goes is to be determined. Most current projections have the native of Kingston, Jamaica, going undrafted on June 23 when the two-round NBA draft takes place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Cockburn has heard similar projections before after declaring for the draft in each of the previous two years. He withdrew his name in each of those occasions. This time he’s pursuing his professional future wherever it might take him.
Illinois coach Brad Underwood called Wednesday a “great day” following Cockburn’s announcement.
“He came here as a young guy — hadn’t been in a high school all-star game — and leaves here as a two-time All-American and one of the most celebrated players in our history,” Underwood said. “His jersey will hang here. He’s accomplished so much. For him to reach his dreams and chase his dreams is what this is all about. Every young person, no matter what their degree, comes to college with a mindset of chasing a goal and chasing a dream. That’s what Kofi is doing.”
Underwood said none of his conversations with Cockburn in the last month revolved around the potential name, image and likeness opportunities for the All-American center should he return to Champaign. The process leading into Cockburn’s draft decision didn’t differ much from the previous two years. Cockburn gathered the information available about his chances. Underwood remained supportive.
“He felt comfortable with the process,” Underwood said. “He felt comfortable with what he accomplished. As did I. … He was in a situation where NIL was very good to him, and yet you don’t want it to be about those things. You want it to be about the right reasons. The one thing I have tremendous respect for Kofi is he’s chasing his dream.
“The NIL portion is small potatoes to him and what his goals and dreams are. I’ve got a lot of respect for the fact that he was doing quite nicely here and would continue to grow his brand. He had an unbelievable brand here, but that was not his ultimate goal and what his dreams were. A young guy followed his dream, and I applaud him.”
The NBA future for Cockburn likely won’t hinge on what the 22-year-old can accomplish offensively. He was the only college basketball player in the country last season to average at least 20 points and 10 rebounds and set new career-highs at 20.9 points and 10.6 rebounds per game.
Cockburn’s path to the NBA will instead likely come down to what he can do defensively. It’s something Underwood said he shares with all of his players that have the NBA as a goal — even former Illini and current Chicago Bulls rookie guard Ayo Dosunmu.
“There’s a lot of max contract guys in the NBA that are getting plays run to them,” Underwood said. “They’re going to run those plays for a reason because they’ve earned that right. Defensively is how you make your impact. Can you guard out on the floor? Can you guard ball screens?”
Cockburn got the message during his time in Champaign. It will likely be repeated — frequently— leading up to the NBA draft and if Cockburn is either drafted or catches on with an NBA organization.
“I know I’ll have to be a different player in the NBA than I was in college,” Cockburn told ESPN. “It won’t be about being a low-post scorer against double teams. I’m actually excited about not seeing double teams anymore. From now on it’s about my dedication to being the most fit athlete possible. I look around the league and I’m inspired by the level of physicality and conditioning. That’s where I need to get. There’s no fat on my body, but I can lean out and get ... more athletic.
“The NBA values players like Steven Adams and Jonas Valanciunas — guys who set great screens, who know the pick and roll game, how to slip and seal, how to be a physical defender and rebounder who blocks shots. My size can be a major advantage in the NBA. I don’t need the ball to be happy.”