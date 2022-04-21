Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 71F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low 53F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.