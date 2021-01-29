CHAMPAIGN — Brad Underwood’s typical night is, well, not so typical.
The Illinois men’s basketball coach is usually in bed by 9 p.m.
Then usually up at 2 a.m. because he can’t sleep. Awake when no one else is, Underwood gets in his film work or catches a replay of a recent game.
So that’s why Underwood was watching last Saturday’s Kansas-Oklahoma game at 2:30 a.m. in a recent “morning.” It was a 75-68 upset win for former Illinois coach Lon Kruger’s Sooners. What stood out to Underwood, though, was the personnel for both teams.
“There were literally 10 guards on the court,” he said. “The era of the big man is gone — except in our league.”
The Big Ten is one of the last bastions for centers. Two of the league’s best will square off when No. 19 Illinois (10-5, 6-3 Big Ten) hosts No. 7 Iowa (12-3, 6-2) at 8 p.m. Friday at State Farm Center.
Kofi Cockburn versus Luka Garza.
A 7-foot, 285-pound center (Cockburn) versus a 6-11, 265-pound center (Garza).
The nation’s double-doubles leader (Cockburn) vs. the nation’s leading scorer (Garza).
A matchup just not all that common anymore in college basketball.
“I love it,” Underwood said. “I think it brings tremendous excitement. I love seeing really good players go head-to-head no matter what position, but you start getting back into some of the great matchups that have happened in the history of college basketball, they revolved around great big guys. We’ve got two of the very best going at it (Friday) night.”
Cockburn spoke openly last season about how he used his two games against Garza as learning experiences. Illinois and Iowa split the season series in 2019-20. Garza had the upper hand — by far — in the first matchup with 25 points and 10 rebounds to Cockburn’s six and six in a 72-65 victory for the Hawkeyes on Super Bowl Sunday.
A month later, Cockburn showed real growth. Garza still got his with 28 points and eight rebounds, but Cockburn put up 12 points, eight rebounds and stuffed Garza on what would have been a game-tying shot in a 78-76 Illini win on March 8, the last game for either team last season before the COVID-19 pandemic ended up cancelling the season.
“I learned first-hand how he plays,” Cockburn said. “It’s one thing to watch film and see what a guy does. To actually play against him is a whole other experience. Just while playing against him, it’s noticing his motor, how he’s relentless on the offensive glass, how he just keeps posting and how he runs the floor well. I felt like I had to put that in my tool box.”
Cockburn also learned he could compete at a high level. Garza essentially split last season’s national player of the year honors with Dayton’s Obi Toppin. Garza wasn’t the only talented big man Cockburn faced in his freshman season, but the Iowa center was certainly at the top of the list when it came to talent and physically-imposing style of play.
“Luka’s a great one to learn from,” Underwood said. “There’s not much he does that’s not with great effort, with a great motor, with a great thought process. He’s a very, very efficient player in the way he manages his effort and his skills. When you watch film and start seeing how he does certain things, there was a lot for Kofi to observe from another player and one that was, obviously, national player of the year.”
Garza is drawing the same type of national recognition this season, averaging 26.9 points and 8.9 rebounds while shooting 61 percent overall and 46.2 percent from three-point range. Cockburn’s found another level to his game, too, with career highs in scoring (17.4 points), rebounds (10.3) and field goal percentage (70.1 percent).
“He is in really good shape, I think,” Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said of Cockburn. “I think that was important to him, to get in phenomenal shape. He was always big and strong, but I think his stamina is better. He’s just more comfortable in their system. He’s more comfortable with the guys that play around him.
“I think he’s a little more versatile. He was more one-dimensional last year. He’s not so much this year. I think he’s really improved kind of at both ends. He’s trying to impact the game at both ends.”
Cockburn’s also developed mentally. Underwood saw a bit of anticipation or anxiety in his 7-footer’s play as a freshman in big games.
“I think now Kofi’s matured into, ‘OK, I’m a double-double machine, too. You’ve got to deal with me as well,’” Underwood said. “Kofi’s a proud young man and likes to compete. He knows how good Garza is, and Garza’s going to score some points. There’s going to be no shutouts (Friday). On the other side of the court, they’ve got to guard Kofi, too.”
That maturity has only enhanced Cockburn’s confidence. He wasn’t exactly lacking in the latter as a freshman, but he’s put it to better use as a sophomore.
“I think I was confident last year, but I was just too eager as a freshman to see the matchup and go out there and compete,” Cockburn said. “Now I’m way more confident in myself no matter what happens, no matter who I get, I’m going to go out there and play my hardest and play my best. I’m confident enough to know I trust in my work.”