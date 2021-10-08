INDIANAPOLIS — Kofi Cockburn’s development was stunted going into his sophomore season at Illinois.
That didn’t make the Illini 7-footer unique. The early months of the COVID-19 pandemic interrupted the traditional spring and summer schedule after it brought the 2019-20 season to an abrupt halt.
Cockburn didn’t get his post-freshman season spring and summer on the court and in the weight room to improve. He still managed to parlay winning Big Ten Freshman of the Year into Second-Team All-American honors as a sophomore.
The bar could be set even higher in the coming season.
Cockburn, who already has preseason Big Ten Player of the Year honors under his belt, got those spring and summer workouts. Both with Illinois and on his own during the pre-NBA draft process. For a still-developing player Illini coach Brad Underwood has said is “knee deep in his talent pool,” Cockburn’s growth potential has yet to be fully tapped.
Time in the gym this summer after his return to Champaign meant working on all the techniques that had to be put on the back burner when Illinois jumped into the 2020-21 season.
Short rolls. Dribble handoffs. Jump shots from 15-17 feet.
“Kofi made huge strides from year one to year two — a lot of those on the mental side,” Underwood said. Those developments helped Cockburn improve from averaging 13.3 points and 8.8 rebounds as a freshman to a significantly more efficient 17.7 points and 9.5 rebounds as a sophomore.
“This year, we’ve been able to get in the gym,” Underwood continued. “We’ve been able to work on dribble handoffs. We’ve been able to expand his range. Make him feel comfortable in those scenarios. Scenarios he’s very capable of doing. We just didn’t put him in those situations last year because we hadn’t worked enough on them.
“I think he’s a very good short-roll guy. He’s seeing the game better. I think those are things that will all translate simply, because we’ve had time to work on them.”
Cockburn’s summer workouts in Champaign followed his first full immersion into the pre-NBA draft process. The Kingston, Jamaica, native tested the draft waters in 2020, but the pandemic severely limited what draft prospects could actually do.
This spring and summer was different. Cockburn spent time in Dallas working with noted trainer Tyler Relph. The basketball-centric focus made a real difference.
Cockburn lived close to the workout facility and had no other responsibilities. A healthy breakfast at his temporary home was followed by weightlifting, an on-court workout, recovery and some afternoon shooting all in the same building.
“It gave me more time in the gym working out and getting better,” Cockburn said Thursday inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse at Big Ten Media Days. “Putting more shots up. Getting more reps. Taking care of your body at the same time. Not having to worry about anything else. It puts you in that mindset, where getting better every single day is your priority. It definitely helped me improve my game a lot.”
Cockburn’s teammates have seen the change in his game. They knew he was working every day, even if he was away from the team during the spring and first part of summer. The resulting improvements were easy to notice once Cockburn withdrew from the NBA draft and pulled out of the transfer portal for another season in Champaign.
“He was working every day,” Illinois sophomore guard Andre Curbelo said. “Bringing that — plus the feedback — definitely makes him a better player. He works hard in practice. His ability, everybody knows it in the paint, but I think he’s done a great job of being more patient and taking his time on the block. We all know teams are going to trap him. They’re going to send three or four guys to him. He’s definitely gotten better at being able to make that pass across the court.”
Illinois is counting on more growth from Cockburn. The All-American center’s decision to return for his junior season raised the expectations for the Illini. Being named preseason Big Ten Player of the Year is more of the same.
Cockburn’s improved skill set — what he gleaned from a true offseason — has rounded out his game. An aspect that should help him in nonconference play and in the Big Ten, as teams try to negate his physical advantage.
“I really only worry about that a little bit in our non-league games,” Underwood said. “If you look at the bigs in our league, this is a league that is second to none in the quality of bigs. I think people don’t realize how gifted Kofi is athletically. He can really move his feet. Straight-line running, Kofi is our second fastest guy on our team. He’s got great feet. That’s from playing soccer in his youth days.
“That’s something that doesn’t truly worry me. He’s gotten much better at being able to play on the perimeter, then getting back into rebounding. That’s where we need him the most.”