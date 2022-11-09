CHAMPAIGN — Kofi Cockburn will begin the next stage of his basketball career this month.
The 7-foot center is bound for Japan in the next week. He signed a one-year contract with Niigata Albirex BB in the first division of Japan’s B.League and will play immediately once he makes it overseas.
But first? One last trip to Champaign for the former Illinois All-American.
Cockburn said Illini assistant coach Geoff Alexander told him any time he wanted to get a workout in, he was welcome back at Ubben Basketball Complex. Cockburn took advantage of that opportunity and got time on the court with Alexander, but the former Illinois center also took in a practice and was courtside Monday night for the No. 23 Illini’s season-opening 87-57 win against Eastern Illinois.
Cockburn’s No. 21 jersey didn’t go to the State Farm Center rafters Monday, but his All-American career means it will eventually. The reception from the Illinois fans, though, wasn’t any different, and it further reinforced Cockburn’s decision to return a year ago and further his Illini legacy.
“I take a lot of pride in it,” Cockburn said. “Being able to come back here and having that standing ovation is a very rare thing. Not a lot of guys accomplish that. ... Definitely that last game I played here — senior night game winning the Big Ten championship and having the court stormed — that was the best moment of my life. I’ll cherish it forever.”
The 23-year-old Cockburn could have returned to Illinois this season (and next). But the native of Kingston, Jamaica, opted to start his professional career instead. He wasn’t selected among the 58 picks in the NBA draft this past summer, but signed a non-guaranteed contract with the Utah Jazz and played in the NBA Summer League.
The Jazz offered him a deal to stay stateside, likely to play in the G League, but Cockburn opted for the overseas route instead.
“I had an option with them, but me and my family came together and spoke about it and chose Japan,” Cockburn said. “I think it was just the opportunity to go and play a lot right away and also get paid and explore a new country. Just everything about it.”
Cockburn said the opportunity to explore Japan, travel and meet new people played a role in his decision to choose that professional path. The basketball piece won’t be delayed, though. Niigata Albirex’s season is already underway with the team currently eighth in the eight-team Central conference.
“I think I have all the assets I need,” Cockburn said. “It’s just keep sharpening them and working on them. Go over to Japan and dominate, obviously. ... It’s different than what I’m used to, but it’s been great. I’ve been preparing for it my whole life. To finally be able to say, ‘OK, I’m playing professional now, but can come back to my old school and have a legacy now,’ is incredible.”
Cockburn, of course, has already done the “move to a foreign country to play basketball” thing. He left Jamaica for New York to further pursue his basketball dreams in high school, and his three-year stop in Champaign became part of that path, too. The lessons learned at Illinois, he said, will help him adjust to another new country and new basketball opportunity.
“The toughness part of me,” Cockburn said is what grew with the Illini. “When you hear about Illinois, you hear about toughness and you hear about maturity. That definitely helps me going over there going into something new.”